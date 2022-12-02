Read full article on original website
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The voting panel of the Associated Press Top 25 poll decided Ohio State football deserves to be ranked among the top four teams in the college rankings. Now the football world awaits the decision of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Ohio State moved up one...
For the Ohio State Buckeyes, College Football Playoff karma comes around: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Five years ago, a college football blue blood that spent conference championship weekend watching from home waited to hear its playoff fate. I thought Alabama, which didn’t play in the SEC Championship Game, would be out. I thought Big Ten champion Ohio State would be in. Reporters watched the playoff announcement that December day in 2017 from the Buckeyes’ team room in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, and when Alabama popped in as the No. 4 seed, I felt that jolt that lets you know when you’re truly surprised.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s post-conference championship ballot?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This is not the updated college football ranking Ohio State football fans are eagerly waiting to see, I know. The College Football Playoff selection committee will release the only one that matters this week beginning at 12:15 on ESPN. Ohio State fully expects to be in the top four, and as you’ll see below, I have the Buckeyes in my top four as well.
Ohio State back in the College Football Playoff and headed to Peach Bowl to play No. 1 Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football, knocked off course by a gutting late-season loss to Michigan, will take its shot at national championship redemption. The College Football Playoff selection committee put the Buckeyes No. 4 in its final rankings on Sunday. Ohio State will play No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl — essentially on the Bulldogs’ home turf in Atlanta — on Dec. 31.
Ohio State football’s response to playoff selection: ‘Guys are bouncing around the facility’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said his players had a good feeling about their playoff chances after watching Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. A 45-23 home loss to Michigan the prior Saturday had dampened spirits around the program. By...
sciotopost.com
Will Ohio State Move into College Football Playoffs After Weekend Drama?
OHIO – After a weekend of upsets, can Ohio State now make it into the College Football Playoffs? I think so. This weekend the top four had a big shake up that started on Thursday when (12) Utah beat (4) USC for the second time this season, 47-24 in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game handing them an over 20 point loss and most likely dropping them down to possibly 7 or 8 in the top 20.
Did the College Football Playoff deliberately avoid an Ohio State-Michigan semifinal rematch?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan confirmed some members argued Ohio State might be worthy of the No. 3 spot in the final rankings over TCU. The committee ultimately decided to rank OSU No. 4. However, one topic Corrigan said never came up was...
Ryan Day thinks an Ohio State vs. Michigan rematch in the national championship would be ‘historic’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s got new life by making the College Football Playoff with a match-up with Georgia, but its head coach knows what could be waiting for his team if it wins, even if he’s not ready to focus on it. For the third time...
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy begging for playoff rematch with Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the past, a win for Ohio State football or Michigan in The Game meant ensuring a better postseason path for the winner and at best a consolation prize for the loser. The Wolverines did earn a reward for their 45-23 victory in Ohio Stadium in...
Why was TCU ahead of Ohio State football in the final College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
Is Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba working to return for the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s week that passed without a game, and the three-plus weeks that will pass before the Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia, will allow some banged-up players to recuperate. Does that also apply to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba? The preseason All-American has played only...
FOX Sports
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule for all 43 games
The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Or at least that's what I think is going to happen. A healthy Ohio State matches up well against No. 1 Georgia as well as Oklahoma did against UGA in 2017. Marvin Harrison, Jr. against Kelee Ringo? Stetson Bennett in a pitcher's duel with C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart? It all ought to be considerable fun.
NBC4 Columbus
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia …. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson...
Alabama over Ohio State for a College Football Playoff spot? There should be no debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reasonable people can debate whether Ohio State football deserves to move past USC into the College Football Playoff field when the Buckeyes were idle and the Trojans were exposed to another loss this wekeend. But let’s stop any debate about whether two-loss Alabama should jump past...
Ohio State football can follow this Alabama blueprint from resurrection to national champion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day gave his team two examples this week of how one late-season loss does not necessarily ruin a season. The Buckeyes were likely well aware of the first one. Georgia went into last season’s SEC championship game undefeated before taking a 41-24 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs had to win their way back to a rematch in the national championship game, where they avenged their loss to Nick Saban’s team.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball at Rutgers
It’s been an exciting week for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. Guard Jacy Sheldon returned from an injury, fellow guard Rikki Harris played her best game of the season and Ohio State traveled to Louisville and overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals 97-77. To ice the cake, Big Ten play begins against a team that’s at the start of a rebuild in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
What Utah’s victory over USC means for Ohio State football’s playoff chances
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s national championship hopes surged back to life right along with Utah on Friday night. The Utes rallied from a two-touchdown first-half deficit to USC in the Pac-12 championship game and held on for a 47-24 victory in Las Vegas. Three-loss Utah defeated the Trojans, the No. 4 team in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal, for the second time.
