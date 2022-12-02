The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 22, 2:53 p.m.: A man was stopped at Target after the store got multiple reports from four people out of the area who said someone was using their credit card at the Watertown store. Police were in the store on another matter and security informed them about the man who had been seen on video at the self checkout for more than 35 minutes. Security found that he fraudulently used several credit card numbers which he had loaded onto his Samsung Pay cellphone app. He purchased 15 gift cards for a total of $2,900. The man was seen leaving the store and getting into a vehicle. Police located him in the vehicle. The man admitted to using several stolen credit card numbers which he had purchased from an unknown person. Police seized the man’s phone and the gift cards. Alanado Jermain, 28, of Woodmere, New York, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200.

