ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WCVB

2 charged with kidnapping after Massachusetts man found dead in their Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are accused of restraining and holding a man against his will after he was found dead inside their Lowell home, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell police Supt. Barry Golner said Michael Burke and Samantha Perry,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two facing kidnapping charges after Lowell man found dead in their house

Two Lowell residents have been charged with kidnapping after police found the dead body of a man inside their house. According to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, have been charged after police entered their Coburn Street residence on Friday and found the dead body of a 37-year-old Lowell man.
valleypatriot.com

Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison

AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
WCVB

Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
liveboston617.org

Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Charges in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com

Argument that led to death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas leads to prison sentence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Friday that a former Newport man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court after pleading to the manslaughter death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas in Providence in 2016. At a hearing on November 25, 2022, 49-year-old Jose Medina entered a...
ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection with Amber Alert Thursday released

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Jeremias Cabral, 21, was arraigned and released on a no-contact order Friday afternoon in New Bedford District Court, after being arraigned on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200. Cabral was arrested in Fall River Thursday evening after an Amber...
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to late-night call, arrest three alleged catalytic converter thieves

“New Bedford patrol officers have brought charges forward on three individuals suspected of catalytic converter theft following a late-night call. On December 3rd, shortly after midnight, north-end patrol officers responded to 90 Riverside Ave. on reports of a male looking into and under automobiles with a flashlight. Upon arrival, an...
YAHOO!

Car shot at in Brockton gets into four-vehicle crash in Stoughton, police say

BROCKTON – Police are investigating a shooting near North Pearl and Oak streets Friday afternoon that left one car severely damaged, according to a written statement. Shortly before 2 p.m., police responded to a report that a "black Infinity G37 was heading north on North Pearl Street in the center lane when gunshots rang out and struck the vehicle," the statement said.
NECN

Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault

Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
whdh.com

Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
WMUR.com

Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
whdh.com

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
WMUR.com

Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
fallriverreporter.com

Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison

BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Using Multiple Stolen Credit Cards, Suspicious Man Seen in Yard

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 22, 2:53 p.m.: A man was stopped at Target after the store got multiple reports from four people out of the area who said someone was using their credit card at the Watertown store. Police were in the store on another matter and security informed them about the man who had been seen on video at the self checkout for more than 35 minutes. Security found that he fraudulently used several credit card numbers which he had loaded onto his Samsung Pay cellphone app. He purchased 15 gift cards for a total of $2,900. The man was seen leaving the store and getting into a vehicle. Police located him in the vehicle. The man admitted to using several stolen credit card numbers which he had purchased from an unknown person. Police seized the man’s phone and the gift cards. Alanado Jermain, 28, of Woodmere, New York, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200.

Comments / 0

Community Policy