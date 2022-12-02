Read full article on original website
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Center Post Office scene of alleged hate crime and bodily harm inflicted #mayorkoch #quincypolice
Quincy Center Post Office scene of alleged hate crime and bodily harm inflicted. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Center hit with alleged racist threats and an assault with a deadly weapon late Friday morning. An Asian mother, her brother and her three children were allegedly...
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
WCVB
2 charged with kidnapping after Massachusetts man found dead in their Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are accused of restraining and holding a man against his will after he was found dead inside their Lowell home, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell police Supt. Barry Golner said Michael Burke and Samantha Perry,...
Two facing kidnapping charges after Lowell man found dead in their house
Two Lowell residents have been charged with kidnapping after police found the dead body of a man inside their house. According to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, have been charged after police entered their Coburn Street residence on Friday and found the dead body of a 37-year-old Lowell man.
valleypatriot.com
Correction Officers’ Union Exposes Stabbing at Middleton Prison
AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE ESSEX COUNTY CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS UNION. I am contacting you on behalf of the Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA), the union that represents correctional officers and sergeants employed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including at the Middleton Jail. As you know, on Saturday,...
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
liveboston617.org
Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
Argument that led to death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas leads to prison sentence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Friday that a former Newport man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court after pleading to the manslaughter death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas in Providence in 2016. At a hearing on November 25, 2022, 49-year-old Jose Medina entered a...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection with Amber Alert Thursday released
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Jeremias Cabral, 21, was arraigned and released on a no-contact order Friday afternoon in New Bedford District Court, after being arraigned on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200. Cabral was arrested in Fall River Thursday evening after an Amber...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to late-night call, arrest three alleged catalytic converter thieves
“New Bedford patrol officers have brought charges forward on three individuals suspected of catalytic converter theft following a late-night call. On December 3rd, shortly after midnight, north-end patrol officers responded to 90 Riverside Ave. on reports of a male looking into and under automobiles with a flashlight. Upon arrival, an...
YAHOO!
Car shot at in Brockton gets into four-vehicle crash in Stoughton, police say
BROCKTON – Police are investigating a shooting near North Pearl and Oak streets Friday afternoon that left one car severely damaged, according to a written statement. Shortly before 2 p.m., police responded to a report that a "black Infinity G37 was heading north on North Pearl Street in the center lane when gunshots rang out and struck the vehicle," the statement said.
NECN
Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
whdh.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
Convicted child rapist accused of violating probation
Convicted child rapist Richard Gardner faced a judge Friday over allegations that he violated the terms of his probation, according to prosecutors.
WMUR.com
Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
whdh.com
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
Christopher Keeley lived with Mattson couple in Marshfield double homicide, report says
The 27-year-old suspect in the double homicide investigation of a couple in their 70s in Marshfield allegedly lived with the victims, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Authorities continue to search on Thursday for Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, who is the suspect in the alleged double homicide of...
fallriverreporter.com
Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison
BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Using Multiple Stolen Credit Cards, Suspicious Man Seen in Yard
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 22, 2:53 p.m.: A man was stopped at Target after the store got multiple reports from four people out of the area who said someone was using their credit card at the Watertown store. Police were in the store on another matter and security informed them about the man who had been seen on video at the self checkout for more than 35 minutes. Security found that he fraudulently used several credit card numbers which he had loaded onto his Samsung Pay cellphone app. He purchased 15 gift cards for a total of $2,900. The man was seen leaving the store and getting into a vehicle. Police located him in the vehicle. The man admitted to using several stolen credit card numbers which he had purchased from an unknown person. Police seized the man’s phone and the gift cards. Alanado Jermain, 28, of Woodmere, New York, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200.
