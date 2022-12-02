Read full article on original website
Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!
Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!. Each New Year should be celebrated: it is a gift that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the novel of our lives. It is a time when we make resolutions –adopting a healthier lifestyle, maybe quitting smoking and starting an exercise program or opting for a more sensible diet. Perhaps we also propose to spend more time with family and friends and to be more attentive and charitable towards less fortunate members of our community. And naturally, we also look for opportunities to mark Dec. 31 with festivities and celebrations to welcome the New Year!
Budweiser Clydesdales return to Orlando’s ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — World-famous horses visited the entertainment destination in Orlando, just in time for the holiday season. The Budweiser Clydesdales arrived at ICON Park on Sunday to pose in front of The Wheel at ICON Park. Guests met and took photos with the festive horses. The horses were...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
Fun Food Events for Dec 3-9
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Halal Food Fest, Truffle Dinner and more. While it’s chilly up north, it’s just the beginning of peak farming season in Florida. Strawberries are ripening, so check with your local you-pick patch. One Florida fruit some folks overlook is the persimmon. They look a bit like a tomato and the flavor compares to both a peach and a pumpkin. We’re reaching the last weeks of persimmon season, so learn more about the Florida superfood in the latest print edition of Edible Orlando.
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
Disney workers demand immediate raise to keep up with rising rents and inflation
“I’ve seen grown men break down.”
Barrio Tacos to open first Florida location at Waterford Lakes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new dining option will be heading to Orange County with some festive flavor. The grand opening of Barrio Tacos will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6, just in time for Taco Tuesday. The Ohio-based taco restaurant is known for its build-your-own tacos, queso and margaritas....
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
What bowl games are in Orlando? 'City Beautiful' hosting these 3 match-ups
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando and college sports go hand-in-hand as the City Beautiful is a top destination for post-season football. This year, the city hosts three bowl games – two at Camping World Stadium and one at Exploria Stadium. The bowl games have tie-ins with major athletic conferences...
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
10 Big Construction UPDATES From Disney World and Universal Orlando
We’ve seen a BUNCH of construction changes in the Orlando area theme parks this year!. Between new restaurants, new, rides, hotel updates, and even new theme parks, there has been a lot to keep our eyes on. And now, we’ve rounded up all the construction updates from Disney World and Universal Orlando for the month of November!
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
Florida State, LSU highlight Orlando bowl schedule
Florida State and LSU will end their season in the same place they will begin their 2023 season as the two powerhouse programs will cap off fantastic seasons in Orlando for two of Orlando's three bowl games. The Seminoles will take on former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into Davenport neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados
A resident in Davenport isn't happy with a black bear that's decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.
