Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Paul Pierce bumps the Cavs down a whole tier after calling them title contenders last month: ‘They slowing down’
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been winning games at a very consistent pace recently, but that hasn’t stopped former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce from moving them down a peg in his personal rankings. Around the middle of November, Pierce declared that the Cavs were among the few teams that...
The Cavaliers’ Charming Moment Went Viral
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play against the Orlando Magic on Friday night and all eyes will be paying close attention to the hard work and cohesion of this young, exciting team. But eyes will also be on the team’s bench because that is where some of the most...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
LeBron James uses Kyrie Irving question, Jerry Jones photo to highlight double standard
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James addressed reporters with disappointment by posing a rhetorical question this week following the Lakers’ 128-109 win over Portland. James ended his press conference by asking reporters why they asked him about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s support of a controversial...
Francisco Lindor greets Donovan Mitchell courtside as Cavaliers face Knicks at Madison Square Garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor attended Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and greeted Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell with a quick hug courtside prior to the opening tip. Lindor, who turned 29 late last month, spent six seasons and appeared in four All-Star...
Browns receiver David Bell exits Texans game with hand injury, ruled out
HOUSTON -- The Browns lost one of their pass-catching weapons in quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season debut after Cleveland’s first drive on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell exited Sunday’s game between the Texans and Browns after failing to catch a throw from Watson on third-and-3 and the 14:19 mark. Bell injured his hand and has been downgraded to out after initially being ruled questionable to return.
Joel Embiid Wants De’Anthony Melton Revenge Game vs. Grizzlies
Joel Embiid offers his teammate De'Anthony Melton some bulletin board material ahead of Friday's matchup in Memphis.
Watch: New York Knicks TOPPLE CAVALIERS at The Garden | Full Game Highlights (Dec. 4, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Highlights from December 4, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 23 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. RJ Barrett finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds.
Why Donovan Peoples-Jones’ punt return touchdown was the turning point in Browns vs. Texans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For most of this season, the Browns have been bad on special teams. They’ve had issues covering kicks and returning them, and they’ve also allowed multiple blocked kicks. But they finally had their moment to shine on Sunday in Houston.
Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
Mavs vs. Jalen Brunson's Knicks Preview: Christian Wood OUT
The Mavs face a tough task in defending Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is facing his former team for the first time.
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend
Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
This Pacers-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
One of the most surprising teams in the NBA thus far this season has been the Indiana Pacers. Indiana dove headfirst into a rebuild early in 2022, trading away Domantas Sabonis, Torrey Craig and Caris LeVert ahead of the trade deadline. The rebuild continued in the offseason as Indiana also...
Kevin Stefanski says he’s committed to Deshaun Watson as his starter despite rocky return in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski stated unequivocally after Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans that he’s committed to Deshaun Watson as his starter despite his shaky performance. “Yes, yes,” he said.
