Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade

While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
The Cavaliers’ Charming Moment Went Viral

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play against the Orlando Magic on Friday night and all eyes will be paying close attention to the hard work and cohesion of this young, exciting team. But eyes will also be on the team’s bench because that is where some of the most...
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
Browns receiver David Bell exits Texans game with hand injury, ruled out

HOUSTON -- The Browns lost one of their pass-catching weapons in quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season debut after Cleveland’s first drive on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell exited Sunday’s game between the Texans and Browns after failing to catch a throw from Watson on third-and-3 and the 14:19 mark. Bell injured his hand and has been downgraded to out after initially being ruled questionable to return.
Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit...
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend

Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
This Pacers-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey

One of the most surprising teams in the NBA thus far this season has been the Indiana Pacers. Indiana dove headfirst into a rebuild early in 2022, trading away Domantas Sabonis, Torrey Craig and Caris LeVert ahead of the trade deadline. The rebuild continued in the offseason as Indiana also...
