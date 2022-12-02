Read full article on original website
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Top hospitals targeted by nurse strikes
A host of leading hospitals will be affected in next month's nurse strikes, the Royal College of Nursing says. They include Great Ormond Street and Alder Hey children's hospitals and leading cancer centres. Overall, around a quarter of hospitals and community services in England and nearly all those in Northern...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Strep A: what are the symptoms and how can infection be treated?
Highly contagious bacteria behind the infection can in rare cases cause serious illnesses
Rotherham: inquiry after family says boy, 5, died after hospital turned him away
Yusuf Ahmed died after a tonsil infection spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure
Up to 100,000 nursing staff to walk out next month over pay
Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take part in their biggest ever strike next month in a long-running dispute over pay, it has been announced.Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour in a ballot.Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland.A separate pay offer has been made in Scotland.Ministers still have the power and...
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Cornwall care home workers appeal for recognition of skills
The boss of a chain of Cornish care homes is calling for care workers to be given greater recognition in a bid to encourage staff to stay in the sector. Recruitment difficulties are impacting hospital discharge rates and ambulance waiting times. Care home staff described a "two-tier system" which fails...
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
Family claim Rotherham Hospital delays led to death of boy
A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed. Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics. He said he...
Fourth child dies in UK after contracting Strep A infection
A fourth child has died in the UK after contracting Strep A, as health officials issued warnings to parents and school staff about signs and symptoms of infection. These include a sore throat, fever and minor skin infections. In rare incidences, it can become a severe illness, and anyone with high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should seek urgent medical help.
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
Queen's Medical Centre patients waiting in corridors given apology letter
Patients waiting in corridors to be admitted at a Nottingham hospital are being given letters of apology. The notes, handed to a small number of Queen's Medical Centre patients, explain how soaring demand is affecting A&E, wards and ambulance services. Patients are being accepted from ambulances more quickly to free...
Egg company director jailed over death of 2,000 hens
The former director of a free-range egg company has been jailed for a string of animal welfare and hygiene offences which led to the deaths of 2,000 hens. Peter Armitage, who was based in Caithness, Sutherland, was also banned from keeping animals for 15 years. His ex-employee Kyle Mackay, 24,...
Coffin factory workers start week-long strike
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory are taking further strike action. The Unite union said about 50 workers at the Co-op factory in Glasgow will walk out for a week from Monday until Sunday 11 December. This is the third month of strike action at the factory...
