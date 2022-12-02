Read full article on original website
Related
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Is Panthers QB Baker Mayfield headed to the bottom of the depth chart?
For all intents and purposes, and no matter what former head coach Matt Rhule might’ve said, the Carolina Panthers were Baker Mayfield’s team when they traded for him back on July 6. But now, as we’ve entered Week 13 of this topsy-turvy season, that’s far from the case.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
‘Kyle Allen and Deshaun Watson basically the same QB’: What they’re saying after the Browns routed the Texans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s return to NFL action wasn’t quite what was expected. He looked rusty, but the Browns got great contributions from their defense and special teams in a 27-14 win at Houston on Sunday. Watson was 12 of 22 passing for 131 yards and...
Few fans, no traffic, boos and cheers, offensive issues: What it was like covering Deshaun Watson’s return to the field
HOUSTON -- It looked like 700 days since Deshaun Watson had played in an NFL football game. There’s no getting around it. Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Texans -- Watson’s former team -- was weird. And the reality is, it’s not surprising because no one knew what to expect as Watson returned from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a suspension that arose following allegations of sexual misconduct in massage therapy appointments.
The Browns beat the Texans, but Deshaun Watson looks rusty. Should we be concerned? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Texans on Sunday, 27-14, but it certainly didn’t feel like a game to get excited about. We break it down on our Orange and Brown Talk postgame podcast. Mary Kay Cabot joins Dan Labbe to talk about what she saw from Deshaun...
“From Day One, I knew he was going to be a guy I would always be with” — LeBron James on the veteran who taught him the ropes with the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers coordinated with LeBron James so that he could attend his good friend's retirement ceremony.
Watch: Glenville Tarblooders leave for Canton, hopeful for first state title
The high school football state championship weekend continues as Glenville High School Tarblooders departed for Canton Friday afternoon.
Watch Joe Burrow’s rushing touchdown vs. the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow capped the Bengals’ 11-play, 75-yard opening drive against the Chiefs with his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. Burrow was 5 of 6 passing for 53 yards, but reached over the goal line on a designed QB run from four yards out. In 1979...
LeBron James uses Kyrie Irving question, Jerry Jones photo to highlight double standard
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James addressed reporters with disappointment by posing a rhetorical question this week following the Lakers’ 128-109 win over Portland. James ended his press conference by asking reporters why they asked him about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s support of a controversial...
Watch Donovan Peoples-Jones return a punt 76 yards for a touchdown vs. the Texans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ much-maligned special teams came through with a massive play to give them the lead for the first time on Sunday vs. the Texans. Late in the second quarter, Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt 76 yards for the touchdown to give the Browns a 7-5 lead.
Bengals vs. Chiefs: Predictions for the Week 13 AFC showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have their most difficult, and most important, test of the season upcoming on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. In a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game. Here are our staff picks for what figures to be a thrilling Sunday afternoon affair:. Andrew Gillis:...
Cleveland Cavaliers struggling to find ‘juice’ on the road, as away-game issues crystallize in New York
NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden. The World’s Most Famous Arena. Stars scattered throughout the crowd. The bright lights of New York City should have created a natural zeal for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. But not even those factors could help Cleveland snap out of this perplexing...
Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game
Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bengals stake their claim as AFC’s best with 27-24 win over Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio — When Joseph Ossai tripped up Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with four minutes to play in Sunday’s game, the Bengals fans at Paycor Stadium let out a sigh of relief. When Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed the ensuing 55-yard field goal on the next snap, those...
Watch Tee Higgins’ touchdown catch that put the Bengals up 14-3 vs. the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase is back and healthy, but Tee Higgins was Joe Burrow’s target on the Bengals’ second touchdown against the Chiefs. Burrow dropped back and completed a six-yard pass to Tee Higgins, who took a couple of steps, fought through a potential tackler and reached over the goal line for the TD.
What’s the takeaway from Sunday’s Browns win in Houston? A badly needed win
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took a while, but the Browns finally imposed their will on the Texans in the second half on Sunday to pull away for an easy win at NRG Stadium. Or maybe the Texans just turned into the Texans.
BetMGM bonus code: NFL Week 13 offer, Ohio early sign up special
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM, a.k.a. “The King of Sportsbooks,” is coming out hot for NFL Week 13 with a BetMGM bonus code offer (here)...
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0