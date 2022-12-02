HOUSTON -- It looked like 700 days since Deshaun Watson had played in an NFL football game. There’s no getting around it. Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Texans -- Watson’s former team -- was weird. And the reality is, it’s not surprising because no one knew what to expect as Watson returned from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a suspension that arose following allegations of sexual misconduct in massage therapy appointments.

13 HOURS AGO