Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach

Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Few fans, no traffic, boos and cheers, offensive issues: What it was like covering Deshaun Watson’s return to the field

HOUSTON -- It looked like 700 days since Deshaun Watson had played in an NFL football game. There’s no getting around it. Cleveland’s 27-14 win over the Texans -- Watson’s former team -- was weird. And the reality is, it’s not surprising because no one knew what to expect as Watson returned from his 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a suspension that arose following allegations of sexual misconduct in massage therapy appointments.
Watch Joe Burrow’s rushing touchdown vs. the Chiefs

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow capped the Bengals’ 11-play, 75-yard opening drive against the Chiefs with his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. Burrow was 5 of 6 passing for 53 yards, but reached over the goal line on a designed QB run from four yards out. In 1979...
Bengals vs. Chiefs: Predictions for the Week 13 AFC showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have their most difficult, and most important, test of the season upcoming on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. In a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game. Here are our staff picks for what figures to be a thrilling Sunday afternoon affair:. Andrew Gillis:...
BetMGM bonus code: NFL Week 13 offer, Ohio early sign up special

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM, a.k.a. “The King of Sportsbooks,” is coming out hot for NFL Week 13 with a BetMGM bonus code offer (here)...
