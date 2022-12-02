ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg and family model in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims campaign

By Joanna Whitehead
 3 days ago

Snoop Dogg and his family have appeared in the new Skims 2022 holiday campaign.

The rapper posed with three generations of his family wearing matching sleep sets for the promotional pictures, which were shot by the brand’s longtime collaborator, Donna Trope.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” star is joined by his wife, Shantee Broadus, their three children – sons Cordell and Corde, daughter Cori and her fiancé Wayne Deuce – and their grandchildren Luna, Journey, Zion, Sky and Elleven.

The family model the shapewear brand’s popular Cozy (sic) Collection and Fleece Sleep Sets.

The 16-time Grammy nominee also posed solo, wearing a satin scarf and his trademark Death Row diamond chain, and with his grandchildren.

In a press release accompanying the campaign, the 51-year-old said he was delighted to be part of the advert.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the Skims Holiday campaign,” he said.

“It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits. The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching Skims this holiday season.”

Kim Kardashian also shared photographs from the shoot to Instagram, calling the rapper a “cultural icon”.

The reality star dressed up her six-year-old son, Saint, as the “Gin and Juice” star for Halloween.

It’s not the first time the rapper has modelled for fashion brands.

In February, Snoop appeared in the latest campaign for Gucci .

Wearing a green suit, red velvet tie, white shirt, cowboy hat and orange-tinted glasses, the rapper posed alongside models for the luxury Italian fashion house’s campaign.

The rapper is an enthusiastic endorser of various brands, which include fashion, food and marijuana, whose legalisation he is a renowned advocate for.

Other brands he has worked with include Just Eat, Corona, Beyond Meat and Bic lighters.

