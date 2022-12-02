ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime ’s take on the franchise.

The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.

This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.

An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.

