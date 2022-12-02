ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Biden pushed to seal the deal on paid sick leave for rail workers

By Brett Wilkins
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jR3NM_0jUv7Tae00

U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters, after he delivered remarks in the State Dining Room, at the White House on November 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

As the U.S. Senate on Thursday passed legislation brokered by President Joe Biden denying freight rail employees any compensated sick leave, labor advocates implored the president—who called himself the "most pro-labor" president ever—to sign an executive order guaranteeing at least seven days of paid days off for illness to railroad and other workers.

The upper chamber voted 52-43 Thursday—eight votes short of the 60 needed for passage—for a House-approved proposal by Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) to give rail workers seven paid sick days as part of a tentative contract being forced upon rail workers by Congress and the Biden administration under the terms of the Railway Labor Act of 1926 in order to avoid a crippling strike.

The senators voted 80-15 in favor of a Biden-brokered tentative agreement without a single sick day that forces rail workers to remain on the job or be fired.

Biden said in a statement following the votes that he would sign the bill "as soon as it comes to my desk."

"I know that many in Congress shared my reluctance to override the union ratification procedures," he said. "But in this case, the consequences of a shutdown were just too great for working families all across the country. And, the agreement will raise workers' wages by 24%, increase health care benefits, and preserve two-person crews."

Anticipating Thursday's defeat, The Intercept's Ryan Grim wrote ahead of the votes that an unnamed "railway union source said that the next phase of the fight would be a demand that Biden include rail workers in a coming executive order that would mandate 56 hours of paid sick leave for federal contractors."

"The bipartisan support in the House and Senate for the sick days, even though it fell short of 60, could boost the argument for including such workers in the order," Grim added.

Some observers pointed to then-President Barack Obama's 2015 executive order mandating at least seven paid sick days for employees of federal contractors—but with an exclusion clause for rail workers.

Progressive activist Jacqueline Anne Thompson urged Biden on Twitter to "sign an executive order guaranteeing seven days paid sick leave for ALL employees nationwide for any company with 50 employees or more."

Another Twitter user quipped: "If you want to take an 11-dimensional chess view, getting Congress to pin the contract to a 24% raise and an average $16k bonus before Biden takes the paddle to the railroads via executive order would be a pretty sweet move indeed."

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker

As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
Great Bend Post

Biden, Dems make dramatic change to presidential primary calendar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
Salon

Uh, Politico? Biden didn't make Marjorie Taylor Greene "the face of the GOP" — Republicans did

"The widespread assumption that only Democrats have any agency or causal influence over American politics." This is famously known as "Murc's Law," named after a commenter at the blog Lawyers, Guns, and Money who noticed years ago the habitual assumption among the punditry that Republican misbehavior can only be caused by Democrats. Do Republicans reject climate science? Must be because Democrats failed to persuade them! Did Republicans pass unpopular tax cuts for the rich? Must be that Democrats didn't do enough to guide them to better choices! Do Republicans keep voting for lunatics and fascists? It must be the fault of Democrats for being mean to them! Even Donald Trump's election was widely blamed on Democrats — who voted against him, to be clear — on the bizarre grounds that Barack Obama should have rolled over and just let Mitt Romney win in 2012.
The Hill

House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
New York Post

Jim Jordan tells Brennan, Clapper he wants more on Hunter Biden laptop dismissal

Rep. Jim ​Jordan ​sent letters Thursday to former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper renewing the GOP’s demand that ​they provide information about a statement they ​signed ​in October 2020 declaring The Post’s​ expose on​ Hunter Biden​ ​to be Russian disinformation.​ The Ohio Republican sent the missives seeking voluntary cooperation from Brennan and Clapper, noting the statement they and 49 other intelligence officials signed “served as a basis for partisan operatives to attempt to delegitimize allegations, as reported in The Post” that the disgraced first son used his father’s position for personal gain.  “The statement was part...
The Hill

Biden praises Congress for passing bill to avert rail strike

President Biden on Thursday praised Congress for passing legislation that will avert a rail strike, implementing a labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers. “Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country,” Biden said in...
Salon

"Donald Trump has finally run out of places to hide" as House Dems get tax returns

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Democratic-controlled U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday received six years of former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns, ending a three-year battle in which the 2024 Republican presidential candidate fought fiercely against sharing documents that every one of his predecessors since Richard Nixon have disclosed.
The Center Square

Gordon sues Biden administration over oil and gas contract cancellations

(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
196K+
Followers
20K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy