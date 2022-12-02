Read full article on original website
Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines
It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Thousands of pork loins given away for ‘Operation Christmas Meal’ in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Cars lined up at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday morning as the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms gave away 5,000 free 5-pound pork loins as part of “Operation Christmas Meal.” Gates opened around 5 a.m. but workers said cars started lining up around 1:30 a.m. The drive-thru giveaway […]
Urbandale family escapes house fire
URBANDALE, Iowa — A family home in Urbandale caught on fire early Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m. the Urbandale Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the attic. The fire department is investigating the incident, but said they currently […]
Gold coin worth $1,800 found in Iowa Red Kettle
Every donation counts when it comes to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, but some coins count for a little more.
Creston Man Hurt in Bike-Pickup Accident
(Creston) A Creston man suffered injuries when his Ecotric Bike broadsided a car. The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 5:33 p.m. on Friday at the Spruce and Howard Street intersection. Police say 18-year-old Logen Quinn was taken to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston and later airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
kttn.com
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
Missouri woman hospitalized after she swerves to avoid a deer
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Hannah S. Bruse, 19, Princeton, was east bound on Elliot Road five miles northwest of Princeton. The driver swerved to avoid...
northwestmoinfo.com
Osceola Driver Killed In Wrong Way I-35 Crash
Fr. Bob Schoemann Obituary
Robert Schoemann, son of Chris and Sophia, was born November 9, 1938 in Harrison County. He was baptized, received First Communion, confirmed and ordained at St. Mary’s Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Portsmouth, IA. Robert went to Cass Center Country School through 5th grade, and then attended 6th thru 10th grade at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth and 11th through 12th grade at St. John Vianney Seminary in Elkhorn, NE. He went on to attend Conception Seminary College in Conception, MO and Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, IA.
kmaland.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
1 dead following wrong-way crash in Clarke County, Iowa State Patrol says
northwestmoinfo.com
Winston Man Injured in Early Morning Crash Today in DeKalb County
A Winston man suffered injuries in an early morning crash today in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 3:15 this morning on Highway Six, two miles east of Weatherby, as 19-year-old Tyler S. Muessig headed eastbound. Troopers say Muessig went off the south side...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Carlos Ceballos, 38, of 760 N. 16th St., Fort Dodge, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. Alexander Acero of Phoenix was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 near O Avenue when his vehicle struck a vehicle, driven by Michael Miller of Bouton, who was preparing to turn onto O Avenue. No injuries were reported. Damage to Acero’s car was estimated at $4,000, and damage to Miller’s car was estimated at $10,000.
Joppa volunteers deliver portable heaters to homeless individuals in metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures will be consistently below freezing as wintertime approaches and homeless individuals need a way to keep warm in these conditions. Joppa’s Homeless Resource Center is gearing up its winter heat program this weekend. The winter heat program provides space heaters with propane tanks, blankets and warm apparel to homeless people […]
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
WDIO-TV
Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore
A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
