Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Historical Tradition: Griffith Park's Pony Rides Coming to an End
A historic Los Angeles tradition that dates back to the 1940s. By the end of this month, the pony rides at Griffith Park will be shutting down. Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides says he received a letter from the LA department of recreation and parks that states the company's contract will not be renewed after Dec. 21 of this year.
localemagazine.com
Pop the Bubbly! Here Are 6 Places to Ring in 2023 in Orange County
Celebrate the New Year in Style at OC’s Finest Restaurants, Discos and Waterfront Bars. New year, new things to do! Switch up your standard New Year’s Eve plans for a night out in Orange County. With waterfront rooftops, booze cruises and award-winning restaurants, there is no better place to ring in 2023. Whether you’re looking to boogie the night away or sit down to an eloquent dinner that you didn’t have to slave away for, Orange County has something to do for every mood. End the holiday season in style with one of these fabulous ways to welcome in the new year. Cheers!
Disney World, Disneyland Close Classic Ride Forever (Here's What's Next)
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has been working through the past couple of years to reimagine Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain ride. The slow-moving log ride at both Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be replaced as the parks need to part ways with the controversial ride that features the "Song of the South" theme.
foxla.com
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years
LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years. The historical landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year. Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than...
SoCal will see more clouds and light rain over the next several days
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Monday and through much of the upcoming week.
iheart.com
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
As Winter Arrives, Orange County Still Has No One To Run Its Cold Weather Shelter
The county's other shelters are mostly full and have criteria that exclude some unhoused people.
onekindesign.com
Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe
This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
prescottenews.com
Shuttle Endeavour conquered space. Now it has to survive a move to a new home in LA – Cronkite News
Photo: An artist’s rendering of how the space shuttle Endeavour will be displayed in the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles. For now, the shuttle is on display next door at the California Science Center. (Photo by Emeril Gordon/Cronkite News) After 122 million miles in...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
thelog.com
Dock, Dine, and Drink at the Dana Point Harbor
DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor offers a variety of recreational amenities, boater facilities, dockside dining, and shopping experiences that cater to visitors, locals, and boating enthusiasts. In addition, Dana Point Harbor offers guest slips and anchorages for yachts, boats, and sailboats in the East and West basins of the harbor. If you’re traveling to Dana Point, enjoy the full-service marinas at Dana Point Harbor that offer dry storage, restrooms, showers, and various other accommodations. Here is a breakdown of all your dining and drinking opportunities while you’re docked in the harbor.
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal residents can celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary for a discounted price
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Co. prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, Disneyland is offering Southern California residents an opportunity to celebrate at their Anaheim theme parks. Disney announced Thursday that residents living in Southern California within the 90000-93599 zip codes and Northern Baja California...
foxla.com
Huntington Beach principal dies in apparent suicide at Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The principal of a Huntington Beach elementary school has died after jumping from a parking structure at Disneyland, according to officials. Christopher Christensen, 51, died Saturday. According to Anaheim Police, a call came in just before 9 p.m. to a parking structure at Disneyland. When officers arrived, they found a man dead. Sunday, the Orange County Coroner confirmed that man was Christensen. According to officials, Christensen's death was a suicide.
Comments / 0