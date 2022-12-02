ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tallahassee Democrat

Adoptable pet: Meet Trina

We don't know Trina's (A181423) story, and that's probably OK. She came to us back in June with some pretty significant wounds that could have come from anywhere or anyone, and she spent nearly 2 months living with our vet team getting close care. She's healed, and her past is behind her and her future is looking so bright.
KGET 17

Pug who went viral on TikTok for ‘no bones day’ dies

Noodles, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died, according to his owner. Jonathan Graziano posted on Instagram on Saturday that his 14-year-old dog died Friday, calling it a “day I always knew was coming but never thought it would arrive.”

