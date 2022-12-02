Read full article on original website
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
Game and Fish lands close for winter in Wyoming
Game and Fish wildlife habitat management lands close for the winter on December 1st in Jackson and Pinedale horse Creek and camp Creek are both close to human presence until April 30th. In South Park, the eastern portion of the area will remain open to foot traffic for waterfowl hunting...
Why Is There A Boarded-Up Cave In The Middle Of Dubois, Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When visitors come to the small, picturesque town of Dubois, Wyoming, one of the first questions that comes to mind is, “What’s with the dug-out cave in the middle of town?”. Although the town was once known as a...
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
Town of Jackson will do less snow plowing
Driving around town this winter looks like it’s going to get a little western this season. While winter does not technically arrive until December 21st, all of its trappings are literally piling up in Jackson. And the Town of Jackson’s Public Works Department and the Town and County’s Parks & Rec Department say they are working around the clock to respond the snow.
Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
Jackson Hole’s snowfall best in a decade for start of ski season
A winter storm is piling up Jackson Hole’s snowfall and is set to make some of the best early season skiing that Jackson Hole’s resorts have seen in years. A winter storm warning is in effect into Friday and more snow is on the way on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions
ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line. The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility. Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions. Drivers...
Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith cashes in at National Finals Rodeo
LAS VEGAS – The pressure-packed National Finals Rodeo can add a lot of stress to the 120 men and women that have earned the right to compete for the sport’s championship. The purse is $1.4 million, and there are big checks paid out daily. If a contestant does not beat most of the people in the field, that person doesn’t get paid. The muscles tighten a little more, and the heart races.
Winter Storm Warning into Friday for Teton County
A Winter Storm Warning into Friday is in effect for Teton County as issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 pm on Friday December 2nd. Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the Jackson...
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
Family near St. Anthony loses home, belongings, and pet in fire
ST. ANTHONY — It’s been over a week since a family lost their home, belongings and a well-loved family pet in a fire. The fire happened 10 miles away from St. Anthony in the Chester area on Nov. 22. According to David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Fire Department, firefighters were paged out at 1:30 p.m. to a structure fire where black smoke was coming from a trailer home.
The richest person in Wyoming
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Some ice rinks in Teton County could open next week
With snowfall in the forecast, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is predicting that some ice rinks will be ready for use as soon as next week. Work is being done to prep Town and County rinks and officials say the Teton County Fairgrounds rink to be open by the end of November, and the rink at Owen Bircher in Wilson is expected to be open by Wednesday, December 1. Staff says that the Powderhorn Park rink in Town will likely need more time before it is ready for use.
Town Square lights up for holidays
The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty to present this year’s Town Square Lighting celebration this evening. Residents and visitors alike are invited to Jackson’s Town Square to celebrate the start of the holiday season by counting down to zero and watching as the entire square is lit up with festive holiday lights! There will be music from the Jackson Hole Community Band, holiday treats, and a chance to meet Santa on a firetruck! See the full schedule below!
