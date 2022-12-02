With snowfall in the forecast, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is predicting that some ice rinks will be ready for use as soon as next week. Work is being done to prep Town and County rinks and officials say the Teton County Fairgrounds rink to be open by the end of November, and the rink at Owen Bircher in Wilson is expected to be open by Wednesday, December 1. Staff says that the Powderhorn Park rink in Town will likely need more time before it is ready for use.

