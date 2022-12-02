ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready 4 the Weekend: December 2

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!

  • Buffalo Polar Plunge (Saturday, Dec. 3)
  • Woodlawn Beach State Park, Blasdell | Registration is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The plunge is at 2 p.m.
  • Santa in the Village (Friday, Dec. 2)
  • Kenmore Village Green | 6 p.m. (Santa arrives at 6:30)
  • Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting (Saturday, Dec. 3)
  • Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo | 5-8 p.m.

