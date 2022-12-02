Read full article on original website
NME
Placebo postpone remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to Brian Molko’s illness
Placebo have postponed the remaining three dates of their current UK and Ireland tour, as frontman Brian Molko continues to recover from an unspecified illness affecting his voice. The band had initially postponed a single show in Newcastle on Friday (December 2). At the time, Molko wrote in a statement...
NME
Jacqui Abbott pulls out of shows with Paul Heaton due to illness
Jacqui Abbott has pulled out of three headline shows with Paul Heaton under doctors’ orders. The duo, who released their fifth studio album ‘N.K-Pop’ in October, embarked on a UK-wide tour last Saturday (November 26). Heaton and Abbott played the first three nights in Swansea, Llandudno and Blackpool before announcing that the latter would be stepping down temporarily.
NME
Fans react to Elton John Glastonbury headliner announcement: “A match made in festival heaven”
Fans have reacted to the news that Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, marking the final UK show of his last ever tour. Earlier today (December 2) it was announced that the legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023. “We are...
NME
Blossoms team up with Mel C and Rick Astley at triumphant London show
Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane during their show in London last night (December 3). The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. You can view footage of the performances below.
NME
Caroline Polachek announces new single ‘Welcome To My Island’
Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new single ‘Welcome To My Island’, which will be released on Monday (December 5). The former Chairlift frontwoman announced the news on her social media, sharing the artwork and simply writing: “WELCOME TO MY ISLAND. Out Monday”. She also...
NME
Ticket to ride? National Rail responds to viral Paul McCartney ‘complaint’
National Rail has responded to a viral ‘complaint’ about Paul McCartney taking a customer’s reserved seat on a train. On Wednesday (November 30), the No Context Brits Twitter account – a satirical celebration of “all things great about Britain” – posted an image of the former Beatles musician sitting in a First Class carriage.
NME
The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ sees 50-fold streaming increase in five days thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps has enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US, following its use in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The song featured on The Cramps’ 1981 sophomore album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, but was released by its original artists, Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads, in 1962.
US News and World Report
Soccer-Dutch Full Backs Show the Way to the Quarter-Final
DOHA (Reuters) - The Netherlands' full backs proved the difference as veteran Daley Blind and hard-running Denzel Dumfries turned in decisive performances to help secure a 3-1 win over the United States in Saturday's opening match of the World Cup knockout stages. Dumfries netted and had two assists while Blind...
NME
How to get tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 UK dates
21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena. Tickets are available now for the Glasgow show. You can purchase tickets here. Pre-sale tickets are available now for London. You can obtain a pre-sale code to purchase tickets by heading to Noah’s official website. The general sale for the London show starts on Wednesday (December 7) at 10am GMT.
NME
The War On Drugs revive ‘Drugcember’ benefit shows
The War On Drugs have announced the revival of their annual ‘A Drugcember To Remember’ series of holiday benefit concerts in Philadelphia. The series, which was paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return on December 19, 20 and 21 at the 250-capacity Johnny Brenda’s venue.
BBC
Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom
Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
NME
Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”
Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
BBC
Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club
Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
BBC
Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary
Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
BBC
Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit
Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
NME
Alice Cooper holds annual Christmas pudding fundraiser concert
Alice Cooper has held his annual Christmas pudding charity fundraiser concert over the weekend. The concert, now in its 20th year, was held in Arizona on Saturday night (December 3) and took place at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. Cooper was joined on stage at the event by Sammy Hagar,...
International Insider: London Calling; Harry & Meghan’s Doc; Red Sea Festival; Screen Scotland’s EFF To Rise?; Shanghai Disney
Roll up, roll up, Insiders. The Deadline International team have once again been travelling the world to bring you the latest news and analysis from the global film and TV biz, with Mel and Zac both in the Middle East. Max and I actually found the TV world descending on London for once, so we didn’t have to go so far for access. Read on. London Calling Tighten those belts: Straight over to Max Goldbart with this report — As news emerged repeatedly of mass layoffs at a wealth of legacy U.S. media companies this week, some of the most senior execs...
BBC
Coventry council boss quits for another authority
The chief executive of Coventry City Council is quitting to run another local authority, it has been announced. Martin Reeves has been appointed chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. He said he was "very sad" to be leaving the city but the time was "right for a new challenge". It...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Cho Gue-sung, Mohamed Magdy, Rangers, Beale
Celtic have made contact with the representatives of Egypt and Al Ahly attacking midfielder Mohamed Magdy about a potential move. (Football Scotland) South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, who has been linked with Celtic, describes himself as a number nine. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker is attracting interest across Europe. (Record)
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
