From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 2, 2022. Winds will turn northwesterly through the day Friday and become very strong overnight into Saturday morning. The strongest winds are expected between 9PM Friday and 3AM Saturday, but gusty conditions will continue through sunrise Saturday. Wind gusts of 40-50mph are possible along the North Shore and into the Twin Ports and a Wind Advisory is in effect for those areas. Strong winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow, and could take down branches or dead trees.

3 DAYS AGO