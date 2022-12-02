Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party
During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
boreal.org
Light snow today for northern Minnesota
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 4, 2022. Less than an inch of snow is possible today in far northern Minnesota. Gusty southwest winds develop around mid-day today and are expected to last into this evening. A few gusts near 40 mph are possible for communities along Lake Superior.
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow likely Tuesday, cool down comes afterward
WEATHER STORY: An approaching warm front brought temps back towards normal on Sunday afternoon. The front is connected to a low that will increase clouds on Monday. Those clouds could let loose a little light snow on Tuesday. Once that passes, temperatures will cool down again for a couple of days. But, a small warm up could be with us next week, too.
kdal610.com
Julebyen Christmas Market In Knife River
KNIFE RIVER, MN (KDAL) – The annual Julebyen Christmas Market is being held on Saturday and Sunday in Knife River. The event features indoor and outdoor markets with hand-made gifts and decorations for the holidays. There is plenty of Scandinavian and other foods available and you can find out...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
boreal.org
Strong winds Friday and Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 2, 2022. Winds will turn northwesterly through the day Friday and become very strong overnight into Saturday morning. The strongest winds are expected between 9PM Friday and 3AM Saturday, but gusty conditions will continue through sunrise Saturday. Wind gusts of 40-50mph are possible along the North Shore and into the Twin Ports and a Wind Advisory is in effect for those areas. Strong winds may lead to blowing and drifting snow, and could take down branches or dead trees.
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
kdal610.com
Arrest Made In Hibbing Drug Bust
HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Following an investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in a Hibbing apartment this week. 52 year old Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested and faces charges that include two counts of 1st degree sales of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Man Seriously Hurt After Hitting Deer on Interstate 35
PINE CITY (WJON News) -- A man was seriously hurt after his vehicle struck a deer and he was hit by another vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 in Pine County. Troopers say 65-year-old Dale Tatge of Faribault was...
Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway
A brother and sister from Holyoke, Wisconsin were killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. The crash happened near 4860 Highway 23 in rural Carlton County, on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, around 1:15 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol says 19-year-old Kaden J. Tuura...
fox9.com
Man attacked Kanabec County couple with hammer looking for his ex: Charges
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused of attacking a couple in their home last month has been charged with several felonies alleging he was looking for his ex when he beat the couple with a hammer. Troy Allan Hill, 48, of Sandstone, is charged with 19...
kdal610.com
Game 15: Colorado College at UMD
Feels like we just saw these guys. Anyway, been a busy day. More afterward in a fresh 8 Thoughts. As you can see in the lines below, most of the Bulldogs are available. They are dressing 20 for warmup (as is CC), though, so someone will have to come out. Lines are a mess with Dominic James out.
Comments / 0