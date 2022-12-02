Read full article on original website
247Sports
Kansas football learns 2022 bowl matchup
The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. On Sunday, it was announced that KU had accepted a bowl invitation to the Liberty Bowl, which is played in Memphis. KU will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the bowl contest. The game will take place on Dec. 28, kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
KWCH.com
Local fans react to Kansas State win over TCU
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State fans at Emerson Biggins in downtown Wichita celebrated the Wildcats’ Big 12 Championship game victory on Saturday. It’s the Wildcats’ first Big 12 Championship game since 2003. Ty Zentner’s game-winning field goal in overtime propelled Kansas State to a 31-28 overtime...
KCTV 5
Wildcats win Big 12 championship in overtime thriller over TCU
Partly cloudy to mostly clear to start Sunday with temperatures back in the middle 20s. After sunrise temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. The soccer capital of America braved some frigid temperatures Saturday morning to cheer on Team USA. Blue Springs neighborhood light...
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
hookemheadlines.com
Big 12 Football: 538 gives K-State a 40 percent chance to make the CFP
The start to the day around the college football landscape already saw some chaos ensure during the Big 12 football title game between the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and No. 10 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 3. The Big 12 Championship wound up being decided in overtime between previously undefeated TCU and the upset-hungry Wildcats.
thesunflower.com
Men’s basketball stunned by in state rival, Kansas State
After a five-point lead early in the second half, Kansas State University overtook the men’s basketball team for a last-minute 55-50 victory. On Dec. 3, the men’s basketball team traveled to Manhattan to play against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum for the first time since 2003. “I think...
Kansas State Collegian
Luke’s Locker: K-State top-10 ranking undersells team’s capability
In the weekly ranking from the College Football Playoff Committee, the Kansas State Wildcats were ranked at No. 10 in the country, placing K-State as the highest three-loss team in the country. Even so, the idea of there being nine teams better than the Wildcats is up for judgment. Now,...
elisportsnetwork.com
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings | CBS Sports Headlines Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings Michigan’s reaction to winning the Big Ten title had a different feel this season. It held […]
247Sports
Sonny Dykes Sounds Off after TCU loses Big 12 Championship game to Kansas State
Hear from TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 31-28 OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
KVOE
Emporia State football team closes out season with win
The Emporia State football scored the games first 28 points and rolled to a 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Live United Bowl Saturday. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins said it was a good way to finish the season. Braden Gleason threw 5 touchdown passes to lead the...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Justin Aaron continues in 'The Voice' competition
Justin Aaron, Junction City, has received the semifinal round of 'The Voice' competition on NBC. You can watch him perform next week. There will be a watch party at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
Kansans cheer for friend who moves into top 8 on ‘The Voice’
Kansan Justin Aaron successfully moved into the semi-finals of "The Voice" on Tuesday night.
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
WIBW
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka couples were among those on a cruise cut short first by an accident, then by a rogue wave that took a passenger’s life. Pam and Tom Trusdale planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica. “We were going to get to do a...
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
'Subs-N-Such,' home of the 'Kitchen Sink' celebrates 40 years in MHK
Just over 30 years ago, Paula and Darrin Frey took over as owners of 'Subs-N-Such' sandwich shop in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1992, Paula, who was an employee at 'Subs-N-Such' at the time suggested to the owners it may be time for them to officially retire and sell the business following the owners experiencing some health issues.
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
WIBW
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
