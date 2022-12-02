BTS’ RM has opened up about Erykah Badu’s “convincing” contribution to ‘Yun’, the opening track of his newly-released solo record ‘Indigo’. The neo-soul icon is one of the collaborators on opening track ‘Yun’, lending her vocals to the song’s hook: “You keep the silence / ‘Fore you do somethin’ / You be a human / Till the death of you”. In an interview with NME, the rapper explained that he needed the veteran artist Badu to deliver the hook in order to make it “convincing” – something that he lacked the life experience to do.

