NME
Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”
Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
NME
Lana Del Rey teases album announcement for next week
Lana Del Rey has teased that an album announcement could be coming next week. In a snippet of an interview with HOLA TV that’s currently circulating online, the singer says: “I won’t tell you when it’s coming out, but I can tell you I’m making an announcement about it on the 7th, so what do we have, a week? Seven days? I’m very excited.”
NME
SZA performs latest single ‘Shirt’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’, debuts new track ‘Blind’
SZA was the latest musical guest for this week’s instalment of Saturday Night Live, treating viewers to a performance of her latest single ‘Shirt’, as well as debuting a new song. The Keke Palmer-hosted episode aired last night (December 3), with SZA kicking off the show’s musical...
NME
Caroline Polachek announces new single ‘Welcome To My Island’
Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new single ‘Welcome To My Island’, which will be released on Monday (December 5). The former Chairlift frontwoman announced the news on her social media, sharing the artwork and simply writing: “WELCOME TO MY ISLAND. Out Monday”. She also...
NME
The Weeknd teases new music for ‘Avatar’ sequel in cryptic new social media post
The Weeknd has teased some new music for the upcoming new Avatar film in a cryptic new social media post. The mysterious, 12-second teaser clip was shared to his Twitter account and featured a blue ‘A’ with a bird in the centre and was scored by new, never before heard melody.
NME
Axl Rose says he’ll stop tossing mic into crowd after woman claims injury at Guns N’ Roses show
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has said he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of the band’s concerts, after a woman claimed she was injured by the stunt at their recent show in Adelaide. The band performed in the South Australian...
ETOnline.com
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer is showing some love to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her time at Saturday Night Live -- where she hosted -- and revealed that she is expecting her first child. Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew...
NME
Offset pays tribute to Takeoff in first concert since Migos bandmate’s death
Offset played his first gig since the death of his Migos bandmate Takeoff in Miami in the early hours of this morning (December 2). The rapper performed a 30 minute set at the E11even club, which saw him throw dollar bills into the audience, as he performed a host of Migos hits including ‘Fight Night’ and ‘Bad And Boujee’, reports Rolling Stone.
NME
Spider Stacy of the Pogues joins the So So Glos on new Christmas song
Spider Stacy of the Pogues has contributed vocals to a festive new song from New York punks the So So Glos titled ‘This Could Be Christmas’. Stacy – who sang and played tin whistle in the Pogues from the band’s inception in 1982 until their first breakup in 1996, and then again from 2001 to 2014 – begins the song with his trademark whistling.
NME
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket controversy
Taylor Swift fans in the US are suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets. More than a dozen fans from 13 states submitted a lawsuit at Los Angeles County District Court on Friday (December 2), which alleges that Ticketmaster violated the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law during its “verified fan” pre-sale last month, according to Rolling Stone.
NME
The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ sees 50-fold streaming increase in five days thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps has enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US, following its use in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The song featured on The Cramps’ 1981 sophomore album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, but was released by its original artists, Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads, in 1962.
NME
Watch the moment Slaves joined Bob Vylan on stage in London
Bob Vylan were joined on stage on Saturday night (December 3) by Slaves in London – check out footage of the moment below. The band played at London’s Electric Ballroom and were joined by a reunited Slaves mid-set. Vylan later tweeted that it was “a special night” and that the moment Slaves joined them was “an incredible scene”.
NME
Dua Lipa says her third album has “taken a complete turn”
Dua Lipa has said that her upcoming third album has “taken a complete turn” since she began working on it. Back in March, the pop star revealed during an interview with Elton John that the follow-up to the acclaimed ‘Future Nostalgia’ (2020) was “50 per cent done”. “I’m very excited about some of the new songs,” she said.
NME
Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley confirms he’s started new band, teases first material
Keith Buckley – former frontman of Every Time I Die, as well as on-again-off-again supergroup The Damned Things – has confirmed that he’s still working on music, having formed a new band in September. The revelation came in a tweet posted on Saturday (December 3), with the...
NME
The Strokes announce huge singles vinyl box set
The Strokes have announced plans to release a special vinyl box set featuring singles from their first three albums, B-sides and rarities. ‘The Singles – Volume 01’, which is released on February 24, 2023 via RCA Records/Legacy Recordings, features every 7 inch single from their 2001 debut ‘Is This It’, 2003 follow-up ‘Room On Fire’ and 2006’s ‘First Impressions of Earth’ as well as rare B-sides from the original single releases.
NME
RM of BTS talks Erykah Badu’s “convincing” guest feature on new solo song ‘Yun’
BTS’ RM has opened up about Erykah Badu’s “convincing” contribution to ‘Yun’, the opening track of his newly-released solo record ‘Indigo’. The neo-soul icon is one of the collaborators on opening track ‘Yun’, lending her vocals to the song’s hook: “You keep the silence / ‘Fore you do somethin’ / You be a human / Till the death of you”. In an interview with NME, the rapper explained that he needed the veteran artist Badu to deliver the hook in order to make it “convincing” – something that he lacked the life experience to do.
NME
David Byrne shares new Christmas song ‘Fat Man’s Comin”
David Byrne has shared a new festive song, ‘Fat Man’s Comin”. The track, which you can listen to below, was written while he was working on his collaborative album with St. Vincent, ‘Love This Giant’. It was produced by Jherek Bischoff. “I always wanted to...
NME
Mel B says James Corden is one of the “biggest dickhead celebrities”
Mel B has called James Corden one of the “biggest dickhead” celebrities she’s ever met, alongside Geri Horner and Jessie J. During an appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show set to air on Friday (December 2), the former Spice Girl was asked by co-host Mo Gilligan: “Who is the biggest dickhead celebrity you’ve ever met?”
NME
Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church pay tribute to Mimi Parker with cover of Low’s ‘Words’
Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church (aka Lukas Frank) have joined forces for a cover Low’s 1994 track ‘Words’, released in tribute to the latter band’s late vocalist and drummer, Mimi Parker. Parker died on November 6, having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. Low...
NME
Listen to The Itchyworms’ poignant holiday single ‘Christmas Time’
Filipino alt-rockers The Itchyworms have dropped a poignant festive season track titled ‘Christmas Time’. The new single arrived on major streaming platforms via Sony Music Entertainment Philippines on Friday (December 2) alongside a lyric video uploaded on Youtube the same day. According to the band on Twitter, the...
