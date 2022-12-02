Read full article on original website
Dec. 2 high school boys basketball roundup: Hylton, Forest Park, Battlefield improve to 3-0
FOREST PARK 58, COLONIAL FORGE 53: Winston Raford led Forest Park (3-0) with 18 points going 5 for 8 from the 3-point line. Brandon Edozie added 14 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks to control the paint. Forest Park led 26-12 at the half and 43-23 at the end of...
Western Branch-Freedom-Woodbridge state semifinal preview
Western Branch (11-2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0) When: Saturday, 2 p.m. 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Next up: The Western Branch-Freedom winner faces the winner of the game between James Madison (10-3) and Fairfax (13-0) for the state title Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. Last...
Phoebus ousts Brentsville again
Brentsville District proved to be tougher competition for Phoebus in their second consecutive Class 3 state semifinal meeting. Nonetheless, the Tigers lost by almost exactly the same margin as they did a year ago, falling 58-14 to the Phantoms on Saturday at Darling Stadium in Hampton. The unbeaten Phantoms (14-0),...
W-L wins opening gymnastics meet
The host Washington-Liberty Generals opened their girls season with a close victory over the Yorktown Patriots in a five-team meet. Washington-Liberty had a 135.875 point total and Yorktown had 135.425. Leading the Generals was all-around champion Mara Gerardi with a 33.675 total. Yorktown’s Madison Mastrangelo was third (33.059). Gerardi’s...
Late rally gives Marshall win in opening basketball game
In the first quarter of their opening game, the Marshall Statesmen fell behind 9-0, turned the ball over in abundance, shot poorly and appeared headed to defeat against the host Madison Warhawks. Not so fast. By sticking to its game plan of playing pressure defense, eventually finding a bit better...
Lovejoy Gallery opens on Main Street in Manassas
The city of Manassas has welcomed its newest art gallery on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street. Founded in Manassas by Virginia native Nancy Jean Edmundson and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main is a working studio that also hosts a collection of art from around the world, according to a news release.
InFive; Loudoun hate crime, new art gallery and Dumfries Christmas Parade returns
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti spray painted outside the South Riding shopping center this weekend. 4. Data center spread. Three companies are proposing more than 2.3 million square feet of new data centers...
InFive: Most wanted arrest, Kline Farm update and get ready for a parade
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A murder suspect police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. 2. Kline Farm update. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but...
Arlington police report raft of brandishing incidents
The Arlington County Police Department reported a raft of brandishing incidents in recent days. • On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.
Police: Manassas man charged in Vienna break-in
A resident living in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive, N.E., told Vienna police on Nov. 30 at 5:27 p.m. that there was a person inside a vacant house that was under construction. Officers located the man in the home and arrested him. Police took the 40-year-old Manassas man...
Regional unemployment down on year-over-year basis
The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Police identify woman found dead in Centreville in 1993
Fairfax County police say they now know the identity of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
GOP readies list of prospective Arlington Electoral Board appointees
The Arlington County Republican Committee is on the verge of submitting names that will form the candidate pool for Arlington’s next Electoral Board member, party leaders said Nov. 29. About five qualified candidates have expressed interest in the post, party chairman Lori Urban and GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt told...
Girl walking home in Vienna reports suspicious van driver
A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said. As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn...
Meet Bristow’s Bill Wides: Award-winning attorney, advocate, and darn good dad
Lawyers, says, attorney and Bristow resident William (Bill) Wides, sometimes get a bad rap. “You're not going to tell us a lawyer joke about how we're all sharks that we haven't heard before,” he says. “Even one of Shakespeare's most famous lines was ‘The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers.’”
UPDATED: Citizens file lawsuit against Prince William County chair, supervisors over Digital Gateway vote
A group of Gainesville residents is asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway. Roger Yackel, Roger Miller and Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Board of County Supervisors, Chair Ann Wheeler and Supervisor Pete Candland. The lawsuit focuses...
Passenger counts dip after a month's worth of free rides on VRE
Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does start with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
Micron cuts back on chip production
Manassas officials say they’re hopeful that Micron Inc.’s plans to cut memory chip production won’t slow hiring and expansion at the company’s Manassas plant. Last week, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be cutting back on production of DRAM – or semiconductor memory – by about 20% as demand levels off and the company's inventory grows.
