NME

Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”

Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
NME

SZA reveals official cover artwork for second album ‘S.O.S.’

SZA has shared the official cover artwork for her second studio album ‘S.O.S.’ – check it out below. The R&B singer is due to release the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ this month, but has not yet confirmed an exact date. This week SZA...
NME

David Byrne shares new Christmas song ‘Fat Man’s Comin”

David Byrne has shared a new festive song, ‘Fat Man’s Comin”. The track, which you can listen to below, was written while he was working on his collaborative album with St. Vincent, ‘Love This Giant’. It was produced by Jherek Bischoff. “I always wanted to...
NME

Spider Stacy of the Pogues joins the So So Glos on new Christmas song

Spider Stacy of the Pogues has contributed vocals to a festive new song from New York punks the So So Glos titled ‘This Could Be Christmas’. Stacy – who sang and played tin whistle in the Pogues from the band’s inception in 1982 until their first breakup in 1996, and then again from 2001 to 2014 – begins the song with his trademark whistling.
NME

Offset pays tribute to Takeoff in first concert since Migos bandmate’s death

Offset played his first gig since the death of his Migos bandmate Takeoff in Miami in the early hours of this morning (December 2). The rapper performed a 30 minute set at the E11even club, which saw him throw dollar bills into the audience, as he performed a host of Migos hits including ‘Fight Night’ and ‘Bad And Boujee’, reports Rolling Stone.
NME

Watch the moment Slaves joined Bob Vylan on stage in London

Bob Vylan were joined on stage on Saturday night (December 3) by Slaves in London – check out footage of the moment below. The band played at London’s Electric Ballroom and were joined by a reunited Slaves mid-set. Vylan later tweeted that it was “a special night” and that the moment Slaves joined them was “an incredible scene”.
NME

Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket controversy

Taylor Swift fans in the US are suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets. More than a dozen fans from 13 states submitted a lawsuit at Los Angeles County District Court on Friday (December 2), which alleges that Ticketmaster violated the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law during its “verified fan” pre-sale last month, according to Rolling Stone.
NME

Blossoms team up with Mel C and Rick Astley at triumphant London show

Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane during their show in London last night (December 3). The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. You can view footage of the performances below.
NME

100 gecs drop surprise EP ‘Snake Eyes’ and announce new album ‘10,000 gecs’

100 gecs have shared a surprise EP called ‘Snake Eyes’ and announced their new album ‘10,000 gecs’ will be released next year. The new three-track EP from the hyper-pop duo – comprising Dylan Brady and Laura Les – includes ‘Torture Me’ featuring Skrillex, along with tracks ‘Hey Big Man’, ‘Runaway’.
NME

Caroline Polachek announces new single ‘Welcome To My Island’

Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new single ‘Welcome To My Island’, which will be released on Monday (December 5). The former Chairlift frontwoman announced the news on her social media, sharing the artwork and simply writing: “WELCOME TO MY ISLAND. Out Monday”. She also...
NME

Mel B says James Corden is one of the “biggest dickhead celebrities”

Mel B has called James Corden one of the “biggest dickhead” celebrities she’s ever met, alongside Geri Horner and Jessie J. During an appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show set to air on Friday (December 2), the former Spice Girl was asked by co-host Mo Gilligan: “Who is the biggest dickhead celebrity you’ve ever met?”
NME

Lana Del Rey teases album announcement for next week

Lana Del Rey has teased that an album announcement could be coming next week. In a snippet of an interview with HOLA TV that’s currently circulating online, the singer says: “I won’t tell you when it’s coming out, but I can tell you I’m making an announcement about it on the 7th, so what do we have, a week? Seven days? I’m very excited.”
NME

KARA – ‘Move Again’ review: K-pop stalwarts return with a warm, nostalgic hug

Seven years ago, when Gyuri, Seungyeon and Hara left KARA, they did so with the promise that the group wasn’t disbanding. But as their lives changed – and the K-pop world bid a tearful farewell to member Goo Hara in 2019 – a sense of finality settled over all of us. Despite the members insisting they intended to reunite someday, the group’s run from 2007 to 2016, glorious as it was, felt like it was becoming a time capsule.

