Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane during their show in London last night (December 3). The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. You can view footage of the performances below.

22 HOURS AGO