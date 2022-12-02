ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Kicks Ass and Curses in Hilarious Thriller ‘Violent Night’

By Nick Schager
 3 days ago
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Universal Pictures

The debate is over— Die Hard IS a Christmas movie . Or, at least, it’s been turned into one in the form of Violent Night , a Yuletide saga that pits everyone’s favorite jolly old soul against a band of hostage-taking thieves sorely lacking in holiday cheer.

Making over Kris Kringle (in the personage of David Harbour ) into a jaded, quip-spouting hero who dishes out not only presents but pain, Dead Snow director Tommy Wirkola’s latest is a heartwarming fable stained in crimson and littered with dismembered corpses. It rings in the season with a rousingly mirthful tale that takes the template set by John McTiernan’s 1988 classic and decorates it with brutal John Wick mayhem, corny Home Alone booby traps and drunken Bad Santa humor.

Like a gift plucked from its protagonist’s magic sack, Violent Night amalgamates its spiritual ancestors for a rollicking action-comedy with its tongue—as well as a candy cane—lodged firmly in its rosy cheek.

Its confined setting is the Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion of Gertrude Lightstone (Beverly D’Angelo), a horrid tycoon whose daughter Alva (Edi Patterson) is a sycophantic gold-digger with a dim-bulb actor boyfriend (Cam Gigandet) and a social media-loving teen (Alexander Elliot), and whose son Jason (Alex Hassell) wants to leave his clan behind in order to save his marriage to estranged wife Linda (Alexis Louder) and, in doing so, to bring joy to his daughter Trudy (Leah Brady).

On Christmas Eve, they gather at the family’s enormous residence, clueless to the fact that the security and catering staff are covertly working for a criminal who wants to pilfer the $300 million in stolen cash that Gertrude is hiding in her high-tech basement vault.

That scoundrel is Mr. Scrooge ( John Leguizamo ), who introduces himself by declaring, “Bah humbug, motherfucker!” Violent Night is that kind of knowingly goofy endeavor, having its good and bad guys lean heavily into ’80s-esque one-liners that play off their respective characters, such that Harbour’s Father Christmas eventually warns Scrooge—in a zoom into close-up fit for a theatrical trailer—“Santa’s coming to town!”

Serious this most definitely is not, as Pat Casey and Josh Miller’s script so openly and zanily embraces its genre fandom that both Home Alone and Die Hard are overtly referenced, and the latter is further channeled by Santa trading cat-and-mouse barbs with his adversary via walkie-talkie, and by another individual walking shoeless over ornaments that shatter into glass-y shards.

While Santa is more than up for the challenge set before him, he’s an accidental participant in Violent Night . Following a bender at an English bar where he rails, Willie T. Soke-style, against modern, greedy “little shits” that have no attention span and only covet video games, this disillusioned Santa embarks on his Christmas Eve rounds, munching on cookies and sipping glasses of milk at each stop.

When he reaches Gertrude’s estate, he treats himself to some brandy and one of Trudy’s homemade snacks, as well as a brief sit in a massage chair. His break, however, is short-lived, interrupted by gunfire from Scrooge’s henchmen, who boast holiday-appropriate nicknames and costumes, and soon find Santa hiding out in the study—thus leading to the first of many skirmishes in which Saint Nick proves himself surprisingly adept at kicking ass.

Brief flashbacks reveal that Santa was once an ancient warrior with a beloved sledgehammer named “skullcrusher,” and it’s only a matter of time before Violent Night has him show off those murderous skills in order to save Trudy, whose sole wish is for her parents to get back together, and whose virtuousness—and belief in him—is like a defibrillator to Santa’s weary soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVRnw_0jUv5B1E00
Universal Pictures

To do that, he must take on the ruthless minions of Scrooge, whose avarice and cold-bloodedness is fueled by antipathy for this most holy of nights. With the gusto of a starving man at a Christmas feast, the great Leguizamo chews every inch of available scenery, and his nasty line readings hit the ideal sweet spot: just over-the-top enough to be hilarious, and yet not self-conscious enough to render the entire thing a wink-wink slog.

Leguizamo also, on more than one occasion, demonstrates an aptitude for hand-to-hand combat—no surprise given that he’s a veteran of the John Wick series , whose co-creator David Leitch produced Violent Night through his 87North Productions.

It’s Harbour, though, who makes this absurd material thrive, exuding a worn-down cynicism that masks a fundamentally pure, hopeful soul. Taking a cue from his true cinematic forefather, John McClaine, his profane Santa takes a licking and keeps on killing and wisecracking with cock-of-the-walk bravado, with the actor striking the right balance between fearsome annihilator and warm-and-cuddly do-gooder. Harbour’s charisma is the backbone of this loopy affair, propping up the functional turns from the rest of his co-stars, the best of which comes courtesy of Patterson, here doing a variation on her The Righteous Gemstones cretin.

For all its glowing, welcoming visuals, full of twinkling lights and shining tinsel, Violent Night frustratingly shrouds its vicious showdowns in darkness, thereby undermining the very money-shot carnage that is its selling point. Otherwise, however, Wirkola infuses his tale with requisite joviality. Much of that is due to a bevy of cheeky Christmas-related jokes, be it Santa muttering with disappointment about skim milk or using a sharpened candy cane as a lethal weapon.

Casey and Miller’s silly screenplay ramps up its insanity at a suitable pace, all while delivering a steady stream of amusing gags; a running bit about Santa’s mystification over how his powers actually work is almost as funny as the sight of him stripping out of his trademark uniform—revealing a torso adorned with mystical tattoos—to stitch up a gut wound and bandage it with wrapping paper and a bow.

The predictable irony of Violent Night is that, despite its sky-high body count, the film is no Silent Night, Deadly Night, or Christmas Evil but, rather, a saccharine ode to selflessness, compassion, sacrifice and the significant benefits of staying off the naughty list. Led by the magnetic Harbour and Leguizamo, it reimagines the white-bearded, red-coated icon in delirious R-rated terms without sacrificing his, or the season’s, festive spirit—and, in the process, comes across as a new franchise’s own de facto nativity.

All I now want for Christmas is Violent Night 2: Violent Nighter.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Violent Night’: John Leguizamo’s Bad Guy Pays Homage to Classic Christmas Villains

The holiday season means that classic Christmas specials will be playing on television all the time, but that doesn’t mean that genre fans are left out to dry. Many holiday action and horror films like Die Hard, Batman Returns, Gremlins, and Silent Night, Deadly Night have been reclaimed as legitimate holiday classics alongside traditional favorites like White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life. If you’re looking for a fun new holiday gorefest, Tommy Wirkola’s outrageous action-thriller Violent Night lets Santa Claus (David Harbour) unleash his brutality.
Collider

‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die

In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
OK! Magazine

Lindsay Lohan Says She Must Answer 'Row Of Test Questions' Before E-Mailing 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan got candid about her hilarious relationship with Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis last month, revealing the Halloween icon always poses a series of trivia questions about their time filming the 2003 Disney comedy before allowing them to email. “Every time—I don’t know why it is — but every time I email her … she does like, this row of test questions I have to answer from something that had happened in the past from a movie set, from Freaky Friday,” the Falling For Christmas star recalled of Curtis’ email protocols with a laugh, describing the ritual as...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
thedigitalfix.com

James Caan broke Godfather co-star’s ribs during fight scene

The Godfather’s one of the best movies ever made, but it’s not exactly known for its big stunts. The biggest fight in the whole drama movie probably comes when James Caan’s character, the violent and impulsive Sonny Corleone, learns that his brother-in-law Carlo is beating his wife.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch as Nathan East tears his achilles tendon onstage with Toto while trying to show off for Verdine White

It was back in 2010 that top session bassist Nathan East bounded across the stage in order to impress his bass hero, Verdine White, but his performance with American rockers TOTO would become memorable for all the wrong reasons. “It was a double bill in Switzerland with Earth, Wind & Fire,” says Nathan. “During our set Verdine White was sat in the front row and, of course, with him being one of my biggest influences I started trying to show off.”
Deadline

‘Spoiler Alert’ Sees Strong Word Of Mouth; ‘Tár’, ’EO’ Bask In Awards Limelight; ‘Banshees’ Passes $8M – Specialty Box Office

Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert opened on six screens (in NY, LA, San Francisco) to an estimated $85k, or $14k per theater, in a crowded arthouse market. Strong exit polls and word of mouth – 94% in the top two boxes – could help built out this movie, which will likely be more audience-focused than awards-buzz driven. “We are encouraged to see Spoiler Alert playing great and connecting with audiences,” said Focus distribution chief Lisa Bunnell. “We expect the film to broaden its audience and reach as we begin our national expansion.” The Michael Showalter pic based on Michael Ausiello’s memoir ‘Spoiler...
Prince Harry Dons Full Spider-Man Costume For Message to Bereaved Kids

Prince Harry donned a full Spider-Man suit to wish a Merry Christmas to the children of parents who died serving in the British Armed Forces. The video was part of a holiday party put on by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved military children, in which the children had to complete challenges and defeat villains. His face completely covered by the superhero mask, Harry told the children: “It can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun.” “So go out there and have the best time,” he said, before pulling up his mask and adding: “Merry Christmas.” The prince has a longstanding relationship with the charity, noting that he, too, lost a parent as a child. In 2019, he delivered a Christmas message to the youngsters in a full Santa outfit.Read it at The Daily Mail
