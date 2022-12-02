ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Biden Has Backstabbed Rail Workers and Betrayed Union Allies

By Ben Burgis
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNITB_0jUv59L100
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Joe Biden has long bragged of being a “pro-labor” president. A few weeks ago, Democrats told the country that “democracy” was “on the ballot” in the midterm elections.

And now he and his party are making a mockery of both claims. Biden brokered a deal between unions and rail companies that was unacceptable to the workers. They voted it down . Now, instead of respecting the results of a democratic election, Biden asked Congress to use the power of the federal government to force workers to accept the deal. The measure flew through Congress, passing the House on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday.

The right to go on strike is a foundational right for workers in a free society. If the companies don’t want the rail workers to exercise that right, they should offer them a better deal. Instead, our “pro-labor” president, echoing an argument previously made by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, says that the risk of economic disruption is too great to respect the workers’ democratic decision.

That’s obscene.

The House voted to add an amendment to grant one of the workers’ key demands—seven annual sick days, but the amendment failed in the Senate. Perhaps it would have failed even if it had received President Biden’s enthusiastic support, but that support wasn’t forthcoming.

Echoing what Biden said in his original statement , White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated after the House vote on the amendment that the president “does not support any bill, or amendment, that will delay getting this bill to his desk by this Saturday.”

The current contract guarantees exactly zero days of sick leave, never mind paid vacation, and some of the companies have extremely punitive policies for taking days off for any reason. For example, Jacobin ’s Luke Savage reports that at Warren Buffet’s rail company BNSF, “workers are allotted a point balance that diminishes if they’re unavailable for work—even in cases of illness or emergency.” Workers who reach a zero balance once are suspended, and terminated if it happens again.

The human consequences of these policies are grim. One worker giving a testimonial about why he voted “no” on the proposed contract, Dave Manning, said, “People just want to see their kids, you know maybe make a few more memories.”

Holding up pictures of his own son, Manning noted that “my kid’s grown” and he didn’t have a “whole lot” of memories with him growing up. He voted “no” to give workers whose own children are younger now a chance to do better.

As awful as those conditions are, though, the statement that a vote to suppress this strike sends to the entire American working class is even more important. Even if the sick days amendment had passed the Senate, the key point is that the workers aren’t being allowed to decide for themselves when the contract is acceptable–and without that amendment the conditions being imposed on the workers are atrocious.

It’s no surprise that so few of the supposed “populists” in the MAGA wing of the GOP could bring themselves to vote for an amendment to add a few sick days. That amendment passed the House over nearly unanimous Republican opposition. Three Republicans voted for it and 207 voted against it–including some of the Trumpiest Republicans in the House. Matt Gaetz voted “nay.” So did Marjorie Taylor Greene. So did the overwhelming majority of Republicans in the Senate. That’s one more nail in the coffin of the already absurd idea that there’s been any sort of meaningful partisan realignment on economic issues. The party of Reagan is not now and never will be “the party of the working class.”

But that’s to be expected. Getting mad at Republicans for voting against letting the proles have sick days is like getting mad at a dog for chasing squirrels. It’s what they are.

What’s more disturbing is that, while they softened the blow by voting for the sick days, almost all of the House progressives voted to stop the rail workers from going on strike. AOC voted “Yea.” So did Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, and Ayanna Pressley. The only one of the “Squad” to stick to her democratic socialist principles and vote “Nay” was Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib. Bernie Sanders also voted “Nay” in the Senate.

AOC justified her vote as part of a strategy coordinated with union leaders to get through the sick leave amendment, but that’s a weak defense–and not just because the idea that the amendment would get 60 votes in the Senate was always pretty dubious.

The core issue of principle could hardly be more basic. Workers in a capitalist society have very little structural power. It’s far easier for Buffet to replace any particular worker at BNSF, for example, than it is for that worker to replace their job. The only way for workers to have a meaningful say in their working conditions is through a process of collective action—which is meaningless if they don’t have the option of going out on strike until their employers come up with an offer they find acceptable.

The same power imbalance spills over into the political sphere. If a random rail worker calls their senator, he’ll be lucky to get a five-minute conversation with a college intern. If Warren Buffet calls, he’ll probably get the senator himself. So it’s no surprise that popular opinion tends to count for very little in policy areas where measures to help the working class face stiff resistance from wealthy business-owners.

Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, providing universal health insurance, and making it easier to organize a union, for example, all poll extremely well, but there’s a 0.00 percent chance that any of the above are going to get 60 votes in the Senate any time soon.

And that’s why the message Democrats are sending is so dangerous. The only possible avenue for American workers to exert their will in the political process is for organized labor to start throwing around a lot of weight in the workplace—if we had militant, 1930s-style strike waves, that might be enough to alarm politicians into thinking they had to throw some serious bones to the working class, but it’s hard to see what else would get it done.

The reason that workers’ collective ability to grind the wheels of the economy to a halt is such a potent weapon is precisely because it would lead to massive disruption. In using the power of the state to quash a potential rail strike while assuring workers that of course they want them to have more time to spend with their families, Democrats, even in the party’s progressive wing, are sending a message not just to the rail workers but to the entire working class.

The message is that Democrats are only “pro-labor” until the point when it causes serious inconvenience—which is also the point at which labor could accomplish anything real. They’ll express verbal sympathy for the workers’ complaint, and perhaps even toss them a favorable amendment, but they won’t tolerate working people exercising the only real point of power they have in the system.

Of course, they promise that they will try their very best to improve conditions for workers through the legislative process. Just wait a few more years. Maybe after the next election things will be different. Or the election after that.

Don’t hold your breath.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 361

Gary Harrigan
2d ago

Biden has been pandering to anyone and everyone his entire useless career exclusively for votes. Once you realize this you see right through his smoke and mirrors.

Reply(3)
213
DOUBLE BUBBLE
2d ago

He is a back stabbing hypocrite, you thought voting for him and his cronies was a good thing? Told you democrats you were brainwashed and easily duped 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(27)
134
Phillip Gilmore
2d ago

when ya bend over for ol Joe, don't worrie if he is sniffing ya neck. don't fight it, let it happen hell it's what ya voted for in the first place.

Reply(15)
125
Related
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
WITF

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing

When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
The Hill

Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers

Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
iheart.com

Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead

Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead – Top 3 Takeaways – December 1st, 2022. Biden’s false premise and failed promise. The student loan forgiveness plan crafted by President Biden’s administration was an artfully crafted fraud. A fraud so well executed it makes FTX’s $32 billion Ponzi scheme look like amateur hour. The administration was so convincing in peddling the fraud, that it had even completed a portal which was rapidly signing up those with student loan debt, over 26 million people in total, who’d thought that magically $10,000 or more of their financial commitments would just go away (at the expense of all other taxpayers of course). The administration was so thorough in the execution of the fraud, they even had already “approved” 16 million for debt forgiveness. Now this plan was so blatantly unconstitutional many believed it was little more than a ploy to attempt to drive the youth vote in the midterm elections, which incidentally appears to have been successful with Gen Z voting for Democrats at a rate that was greater than double what Millennials did at the same age. Anyway, Wednesday night, in one of the least surprising legal decisions ever, a second federal Appeals Court, the 5th US Circuit, rejected the Biden administration's appeal of a federal ruling which suspended the attempted program which had been deemed unconstitutional. What was especially notable was that the ruling, by a panel of Trump and Obama appointed judges was unanimous. While the administration is appealing that ruling, along with another in a separate but related case – to the Supreme Court which they’ve now agreed to hear in February...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
36K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy