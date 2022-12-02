ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: Janelle Doesn’t Think Robyn Is a ‘Saint’ and Isn’t Buying Into Her ‘Victim’ Narrative

By Julia Odom
 3 days ago

In a sneak preview for Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown confirms Janelle Brown’s suspicions that their marital problems stem from his fourth wife, Robyn Brown’s narrative about being “victimized” by the family. Janelle doesn’t hold back and says she doesn’t think Robyn is a “saint” or a victim in this situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0np5SD_0jUv4zfz00
Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody says Janelle didn’t try to accept Robyn in the family

In the preview for the upcoming December 4 episode of Sister Wives (via People ), Kody asks Janelle to apologize to Robyn. He said, “There’s this unwillingness for some of the family to accept other members of the family.” he tells her.

Kody claims that Janelle never tried to “communicate” or “make amends” with Robyn. Kody wants Janelle and her sons, Garrison and Gabriel, to apologize to Robyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xweS_0jUv4zfz00
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Janelle’s eldest sons, Garrison and Gabriel Brown, were frustrated by their father, Kody, by his strict protocol keeping them apart. Her sons weren’t shy in calling out Robyn as the mastermind behind these strict rules.

When confronted, Kody decided that 18-year-old Gabriel and 22-year-old son Garrison were “adults” and asked Janelle to kick them out during the height of the pandemic.

Robyn denies being behind Kody’s conversation with Janelle. “To hear that Kody is telling Janelle that the boys need to apologize to me, I didn’t know he was doing that. I just wanted to clear the air with the boys. I love those boys,” Robyn says in the clip of Sunday’s episode.

Kody says Robyn is the only wife who is “loyal” to him

In the preview, Kody compares Janelle to Robyn . “I have somebody in my life who is fundamentally loyal to me. Who sees me as the head of the family,” he tells Janelle.

He says he and Janelle could have a functioning marriage again if she’s loyal. “I am saying to you that you and I get that if you’re loyal to me,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyXi6_0jUv4zfz00
Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Janelle looks completely shocked at what her husband of nearly 30 years tells her. “I just can’t believe what he’s saying,” she tells the cameras.

Kody denies asking Janelle to be “more like Robyn,” he’s asking for loyalty, which he claims to have “100% loyalty from Robyn.”

Janelle realized that her suspicions about Robyn causing her marriage problems were confirmed. “I mean, here he is blatantly saying what I’ve suspected. This person is loyal and treats me like the head of the household. And if you really want to be a wife to me, this is how you need to be.”

“I’m not going to be this person. I’m not going to become Robyn,” Janelle tells the cameras.

Janelle isn’t buying Robyn’s ‘victim’ story

In the clip, Janelle is confused by why Robyn doesn’t reach out to make amends with her. “You act like it’s one side,” she says to him.

Kody freaks out and starts defending Robyn. “Somebody came into our family and treated us all very kindly, and they perceive something else.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZzCr_0jUv4zfz00
Robyn Brown | YouTube/TLC

“It frustrates me beyond belief that he perceives this one wife, this one relationship [as], ‘She’s so perfect, she’s such a saint, she’s so nice to us. She was treated so wrong. So everybody better apologize for being mean to her, or else this isn’t going to work anymore.’ This is the subtext I’ve been hearing this whole damn day,’ Janelle tells the cameras.

“Kody’s been a broken record about this for a little bit, about how Robyn’s so victimized . ‘She was so sweet to everybody. She put herself out there.’ And I don’t perceive it that way. I perceive that we were a plural family trying to figure it out. And she always kept herself a little separate,” Janelle continues.

“Trying to blend with the family wasn’t easy. There was challenges. But it was something that I wanted desperately was to be a part of this family,” Robyn tells the cameras.

Janelle asks Kody, “So if the situation was reversed, would you be being this defensive about me?”

Instead of answering the question, he tells her they haven’t been acting as a married couple and accuses her of acting like a “single woman.”

Is Kody pushing his wives out of the family one by one with the same argument about not accepting Robyn as the excuse? Sister Wives fans will have to tune in to find out what happens to Kody and Janelle’s already fractured relationship after this tense conversation.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: 4 Instances of Kody and Robyn Financially Abusing Meri and Janelle

Comments / 12

Houston.
2d ago

Basically, Kody waves the first 3 wives to invest on his and Robyn's relationship...i mean it OBVIOUS who he loves, stays with, sleeps with and cared sooo much for...HELL he spends sooo much time with Robyn's kids than HIS own kid's and that's WHY his biological kids don't have a relationship with him...Janelle, YOU and Meri spent close to a Million dollar to purchase Robyn's house..it's now worth close to 1.5M...you SHOULD get your money back and LIVE LIFE👏👏🥂

Reply(2)
15
Norma Gentry
2d ago

I say let him have that big oh cry baby that’s all Robyn does is cry and get your money back and call it a bad day and don’t forget to laugh out loud in there face when you leave I never could stand either of them Kody and Robyn both are cry babies 😭 lol just leave already 🎯💯‼️🤦‍♀️

Reply
11
Jim Trimble
2d ago

Kody had very high expectations of his first three wifes. These three were basically raising their children without a true father figure in the picture. Being a good father is a fulltime job. Kody has treated his first three wifes badly and those wifes are now looking at empty nests and want stability in their life's. .

Reply
8
