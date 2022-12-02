Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Lease Report November 28 – December 2, 2022
INDUSTRIAL – 900 E MACARTHUR, TUCSON 85714, South. Southwest Cargo Systems leased 1.18-acre of industrial land at 900 E MacArthur from MacArthur Investments LLC. Max Fisher, BRD Realty handled this transaction. INDUSTRIAL – 3251 S DODGE BLVD., TUCSON 85713, South. Better Box LLC leased 5,000 square feet of...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Battery-making startup could employ up to 1,000 workers in Tucson
A Utah-based lithium battery startup plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a “gigafactory” complex south of Tucson International Airport, projected to eventually employ 1,000 workers, under a proposed lease-purchase agreement with Pima County. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed...
kjzz.org
This company is building 4,500 affordable housing units in Phoenix, southern Arizona
Growing older is expensive. About 49% of adults between the ages of 55 and 66 had no personal retirement savings, according to 2017 Census Bureau figures. Two big expenses are medical and housing. But there’s a company that’s addressing one of those costs. Dan Richards is a partner...
biztucson.com
Startup Tucson Announces 15 New Food Companies
Startup Tucson completed its third round of Recipes for Success Food Accelerator, as a part of a $300,000 USDA grant secured in 2020. The third cohort of Recipes for Success helped 15 food entrepreneurs develop and grow their businesses over the course of ten weeks. The accelerator ended with the...
realestatedaily-news.com
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Restaurant Sold in Investment Sale
TUCSON, ARIZONA, December 1, 2022 - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 1110 N Stone Ave in Tucson sold as investment for $3.86 million ($1553 PSF) in a sale leaseback transaction. The 2,488 square-foot building was built in 2019 at the northeast corner of Speedway and Stone Avenue on a .61 acre site.
northcentralnews.net
Barro’s Pizza to host food bank fundraiser
Barro’s Pizza will host the 11th annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight benefiting St. Mary’s Food Bank Tuesday, Dec. 6. From open to close at 46 locations across the Valley, the Barro family will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from all sales to help those in Arizona facing hard times during the holidays.
thisistucson.com
Find Indigenous pieces at this new store on Tucson's south side
A striking wall mural featuring a Tohono O'odham woman with a basket on her head at one end, and a strong shouldered Yaqui deer dancer in the desert on the other end, were among Indigenous scenes of traditional life under a distant, yet sparkling Milky Way. The 120-foot-wide by 60-foot-tall...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th and Beverly
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson
A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
KOLD-TV
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in nearly 15 years according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. We investigate the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and which zip codes in Tucson are hot spots for hot wheels.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Tucson
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Tucson, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOLD-TV
2022 Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol hosted its 17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, December 3. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, the free to the public festival has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Around 5,000 attendees came to celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest & Mexico.
thisistucson.com
You have 72 hours in Tucson. Here's what you should do.
Maybe you're here for the holidays. Maybe you're escaping the cold. Maybe you're just taking a mini vacation in a food city you've seen plastered on all those "best of" lists lately (yes, that's us bragging). Whatever the case, you only have three days here. A mere 72 hours before...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Whiskey Del Bac introduces ‘exciting’ members club
Tucson distillery Whiskey Del Bac hosted the first of what it hopes will be many member events at its new Whiskey Club. Recently, distillery founders Stephen Paul and his daughter Amanda Paul threw open the doors of the plant to reveal to club members just exactly what they’re doing in the warehouse-size facility.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New Cuban restaurant features authentic comida
Cuban food is back in Tucson. Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar opened Oct. 30 on Grant Road just east of Campbell Avenue in the former Viva el Caribe. “I love Cuban food, and Tucson needed a Cuban restaurant,” said Nick Schaffer, owner and a Chicago native who has lived in Tucson since 2006.
KTAR.com
Longtime US Representative Jim Kolbe of Arizona dies at 80
PHOENIX — Former U.S. Representative Jim Kolbe of Southern Arizona died at the age of 80. Kolbe served in the House of Representatives for 22 years (1985-2007) as a Republican and was succeeded by Gabby Giffords. He served in the Arizona Legislature before being elected in 1984 to Congress.
KOLD-TV
Interstate 10 westbound reopens in Tucson follow crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 westbound in Tucson is open again after a serious multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, it happened near the Craycroft Road exit. The roadway was closed for around an hour as troopers investigated the accident.
KOLD-TV
Woman hit by car in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Friday night, Dec. 2. Tucson police say they were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 5100 block of East Speedway Boulevard, where they found 61-year-old Tobie Lee Fares suffering from serious injuries.
