Harry Brook's quick 150, Zahid Mahmood's forgettable debut

657 England's total in the first innings in Rawalpindi. It is the fifth-highest total in Test cricket for England and their highest against Pakistan , surpassing 598 for nine in 2015 in Abu Dhabi. It is also England's second-highest total away from home, behind 849 all out against West Indies in Kingston in 1930.

6.50 England's run-rate during their mammoth 657 all out. It is the highest run rate for any team in a Test innings of 100-plus overs. The previous highest was 5.36 by Sri Lanka during their 555 for five in 103.3 overs against Bangladesh in 2001.

1 Number of Test totals against Pakistan in Pakistan, higher than England's 657. India's 675 for five in the 2004 Multan Test remains the highest ever against the home team in Pakistan . England's 657 all out is also the fifth-highest total conceded by Pakistan in Test cricket.

398 Runs scored by England off boundaries, the fifth highest by any team in a Test innings. They are also the most boundary runs scored by England in a Test innings, surpassing the 372 against South Africa in 2016, and the most scored by any team against Pakistan. The tally rises to 402 with the four overthrows that Jack Leach received to get off the mark on Friday.

115 Balls Harry Brook needed for his 150. It is the fourth-fastest individual 150 in the history of Test cricket and the fastest for England. The previous quickest for England was by Ben Stokes, off 135 balls against South Africa in 2016 .

27 Runs scored by Brook in the 83rd over off Zahid Mahmood , the most scored by an England batter in an over in Test cricket. The previous highest is 24 runs, shared between Ian Botham (off Derek Stirling in 1986 ) and Brook himself, when he hit six fours in an over off Saud Shakeel on Thursday.

235 Runs conceded by Zahid in the first innings in Rawalpindi are the most by a bowler in an innings on Test debut . The previous highest was 222 runs by Suraj Randiv against India in 2010. The 235 runs by Zahid are also the fourth-most conceded by a bowler for Pakistan in a Test innings.

7.12 Zahid's economy rate during England's first innings. It is the worst for any player to have bowled 150-plus balls in a Test innings. Only one bowler before Zahid had an economy of more than six runs - 6.15 by Yasir Shah against Australia in 2019 at the Adelaide Oval.