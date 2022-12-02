Altamont traveled to Vandalia Friday night and returned home with the Indians second win of the season, by winning 68-55 over Vandalia. A back and fourth opening quarter saw balanced scoring though out both squads, with 10 different players scoring at least one basket. It was Altamont who would gain the slight four point edge after the first eight minutes. Thanks in part to a pair of threes from Avery Jahraus. Altamont would lead 17-13 after one.

