thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
Effingham Radio
Altamont Takes Down Vandalia 68-55, Gains 2nd Win Of Season
Altamont traveled to Vandalia Friday night and returned home with the Indians second win of the season, by winning 68-55 over Vandalia. A back and fourth opening quarter saw balanced scoring though out both squads, with 10 different players scoring at least one basket. It was Altamont who would gain the slight four point edge after the first eight minutes. Thanks in part to a pair of threes from Avery Jahraus. Altamont would lead 17-13 after one.
Effingham Radio
Altamont Dominates Casey, Wins 66-18
Thursday night it was all Altamont as they defeated Casey 66-18. Altamont ended the first quarter with a 14-2 lead and a 34-7 lead at the half. Altamont also forced 14 turnovers in the first half while shooting 48% from the field. Altamont continued to put up the points as...
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois Football heading to ReliaQuest Bowl
Illini fans, the bowl game has been announced. After an 8-4 season, Illinois will be heading to Tampa to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) against Mississippi State, according to Brett McMurphy. The game is set for Jan. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
Family displaced, 4 pets died in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Andrew Dahlsad of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County petition to revoke. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Joseph D. Edwards Hanna of Stewardson for an Effingham County mittimus to jail....
WAND TV
Ambulance involved in crash near downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An ambulance was involved in a crash near downtown Decatur, police said. According to Decatur Police, officers were called to a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle at the corner of S. Church and W. Wood Streets. The crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. on...
WAND TV
Champaign Fire Dept. investigating garage and house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is investigating the cause of a second alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home and garage Saturday night. CFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 pm Saturday. The fire started in...
‘There’s a lot of nice people out there:’ Decatur man hosts holiday bike drive
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday afternoon, many kids in Central Illinois had their Christmas wish granted, a new bike. James Bond of Decatur started spreading his generosity this summer after decorating a bus stop on Maryland Street near the Walmart in Decatur. After connecting with many people there, he knew he had to do […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Night of Lights Parade Photo Gallery
It may have been a windy night, but it did not keep people from attending the 2022 City of Danville Night of Lights Parade in Downtown Danville. Tommy B was roaming up and down the parade route and took lots of photos of the floats, and the many families that were in attendance.
Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Night of Lights Parade Ready to Roll Down Vermilion at 6 PM Friday (Dec 2nd)
Danville has their Night of Lights Parade ready to roll Friday Evening (Dec 2nd) at 6 PM. Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says it is starting at 6, but you may want to get into position a little early, especially if you’d like to hear the announcements as each float passes by from Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old James Robey of Effingham for a Jasper County warrant for contempt of court for failure to appear/pay. James posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39 year old Jenilee Arnold of Alton, Il for possession of adult use...
Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
Man arrested in connection to Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after officers said they identified him as the suspect in a shooting that left a teenager hurt Thursday afternoon. Charles R. Moody was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon with further charges pending review of the case by the […]
Effingham Radio
Trading Post Thursday, 12/01/22
WANTED: A large size dorm refrigerator, and FOR SALE: a western saddle. Call 217-317-3689. FOR SALE: An 029 Farm Boss Chainsaw with 18” bar, runs & cuts great $150, located about 9 miles SW of Altamont. Call 217-821-1876. FOR SALE: 2 large bales of hay $50 each, delivery available,...
Effingham Radio
Update On Deer Donation Program In Interview With Michelle Fombelle And Meredith Probst
The Illinois Deer Donation Program is a new initiative to get fresh meat into food pantries, and the project has come a long way from where it was when we first spoke with Michelle and Meredith about it back in July. Funding for the project has finally come through, and it has helped jump-start a highly popular program for deer hunters and processors alike.
