As the Hornets’ injuries mount, they’ve turned to Kelly Oubre. He’s found a home in Charlotte.

By Roderick Boone
 3 days ago

Bring up the city and the Charlotte Hornets to Kelly Oubre in a conversation and he gets excited.

As Oubre goes through his second season, one in which he’s been counted on heavily due to the Hornets’ rash of injuries, he’s settled into his environment and can’t help but think about what the future potentially holds.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest podcast, Oubre expands on his time in Charlotte and what he’s enjoyed most about it, what’s worked so well for him this season, how things differ for him coming off the bench compared to starting, playing for coach Steve Clifford and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

