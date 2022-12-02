Read full article on original website
Related
Trexler Nature Preserve increases mountain biking trails by nearly 50%
“Jack O’ Diamonds” was General Henry Clay Trexler’s favorite horse. Now, it might be your favorite mountain biking trail. The 1.75 miles of flow trail, named for Trexler’s horse, was added to the Trexler Nature Preserve’s existing 4 miles of mountain biking trails in November, according to a release, growing the preserve’s dedicated trail mileage in the preserve’s north range by nearly 50%.
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Expands Administrative Team
PHOTO CREDIT: Communities In Schools of Eastern PA. The organization recently hired a program manager and a manager of advancement. Allentown, PA (December 2, 2022) – Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA), an agency that removes the nonacademic barriers that keep students from achieving academically and in life, recently hired Darline Nyangweso as a program manager and Robin Kulesa as manager of advancement.
15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA
The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
A Bucks County small business doing BIG things!
Launching Pennsylvania’s first privately-owned and operated Seed-to-Sale cannabis operation wasn’t easy. After gaining federal and state permitting for interstate commerce, their product line wasn’t met without hurdles. Over the years and after speaking at hundreds of public events, the owners of Brady’s Botanicals destigmatized cannabis and grew a loyal following.
Paragon Behavioral Health Services to Host Open House in December
Paragon Behavioral Health Services announced in August that its Wyomissing office location had moved to 925 Berkshire Blvd., an office complex located behind Home Depot. An Open House will be held on December 16, from 12:00 Noon-3:00 p.m. At 2:00 p.m., a Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held. Light refreshments will be served.
15 Free Things to Do in Allentown, PA
Situated in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Allentown is a beautiful city with a lot to offer. No matter your interests, this city has an array of attractions that will surely please everyone in the family, from sports fans to history buffs and kids!. There are captivating galleries and monuments you must...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Akron Borough plans to cut all funding to Ephrata Public Library
EPHRATA, Pa. — Neighbors are outraged and angered over the latest budget proposal from Akron Borough. In 2023, the Borough Council is planning to cut the $20,000 of funding it usually gives to the Ephrata Library. It would be the first time in borough history. “It completely blew my...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
Tompkins Community Bank Celebrates “Banksgiving” with Donations to Local Nonprofits
In its ongoing dedication to strengthening the communities it serves across Pennsylvania, this Thanksgiving Tompkins Community Bank gifted a total of $15,000 to local food-focused nonprofits in celebration of its annual “Banksgiving” holiday donation. This year’s nonprofits included Helping Harvest of Berks County, Share Foods Inc. of Philadelphia, the Council of Churches of Schuylkill Haven, and the Olivet’s Boys & Girls Club of Reading. The bank has donated a total of $45,000 over the past three years through the Banksgiving program to help local nonprofits fight food insecurity right here at home.
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
‘Clinic for Special Children’ constructing new Lancaster County facility
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Clinic for Special Children recently began construction on a newer-bigger, $6.2 million facility in Lancaster County. The Clinic for Special Children, founded in 1989, is a medical and scientific, 501 (C)(3) charitable organization, that specializes in treating genetic and complex medical disorders in children and adults, according to their website. Approximately 90% of their patients are Amish and Mennonite individuals. Most patients do not have health insurance. The clinic currently serves 1,252 patients.
Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
Albright, RACC teaming up to offer unique program
READING, Pa. — In a ceremonial signing at Albright College in Reading, leaders from Albright and Reading Area Community College said they want to get students educated faster. "It's really one of a kind," said RACC President Susan Looney. "It's the first in the nation where a student can...
Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA
Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
Pa. court dismisses school mask mandate lawsuit
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging mask mandates that had been in place in Parkland, Stroudsburg and several other school districts. The lawsuit was filed early this year by a group of parents on behalf of their children. They argue the school districts...
