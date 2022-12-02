ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Digital Trends

You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)

The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
CBS News

Walmart Deals for Days: This 4.9-star-rated Gourmia air fryer is $60 for Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a 4.9-star-rated air fryer on sale during its Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days. The top-rated Gourmia...
NBC News

25+ best Target Cyber Monday deals: Apple tech, kitchen appliances and more

Target’s Cyber Monday sale is officially live. Now through Nov. 28, the retailer is discounting items across brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson and more. Anyone can shop Target’s Cyber Monday sale, and if you pay with a Target RedCard, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases (a year-round perk). Target Circle members can earn rewards while shopping, too.
IGN

Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong

Walmart's Black Friday deals have been going strong since last Monday, and they've been phenomenal (you can see all the deals here). In spite of approaching a week-old, the Black Friday Walmart deals are still live, even as we approach Cyber Monday. Walmart has had all-time low prices on items like the newest video games and Apple products. Hopefully we'll see eve more deals come online for Cyber Monday, but what's still available is pretty awesome.
News4Jax.com

How to keep your new tech gifts secure once they’re unwrapped

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tech gifts are on many lists this holiday season, and after unwrapping the gifts, security needs to be top of mind. You have to be careful because not all companies are upfront when it comes to disclosures about privacy. Many of the popular gifts this holiday...
KRQE News 13

The best Black Friday sales to shop from toys to tech gadgets and more

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This year, with early access sales, there have been months of anticipation leading up to Black Friday. Now that the holiday has arrived, it’s easy to see why so many people were awaiting the big event. For example, we’ve discovered incredible discounts on toys, such as playsets and Legos, as well as tech gadgets, including smart TVs and wireless earbuds.

