Read full article on original website
Related
KMJ
Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
KMPH.com
Woman wanted following attempted theft in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a video of a woman attempting to walk out of a store with a bag of merchandise without paying. It happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at Plato's Closet located at 1053 E. Shaw Ave. Employees say the woman filled an...
Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP
A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
KMJ
Suspects Wanted After Stealing Large Amount Of Cash And Jewelry In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four suspects are now on the run following a robbery near Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says two people went to the bank in the area and withdrew a large amount of cash. Officers say the two were then followed by...
DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
montanarightnow.com
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
KMPH.com
Quinceañera victim says she has found herself in another loophole, problem not resolved
FRESNO, Calif. — We have an update to a story that FOX26 News aired two weeks ago. Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom who said a local business nearly ruined her daughter's Quinceanera, filed a lawsuit and won but is still dealing with the company months later. "Basically, I was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
Madera PD need help identifying two who allegedly stole power tools, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has released a new photo in a Facebook post they call, “who is this Wednesday”. The post says the police department is looking to identify the two people pictured who are seen with a shopping cart full of $3,000 worth of stolen power tools, according to the […]
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Comments / 0