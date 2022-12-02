ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
Woman wanted following attempted theft in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a video of a woman attempting to walk out of a store with a bag of merchandise without paying. It happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at Plato's Closet located at 1053 E. Shaw Ave. Employees say the woman filled an...
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
Suspects Wanted After Stealing Large Amount Of Cash And Jewelry In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four suspects are now on the run following a robbery near Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says two people went to the bank in the area and withdrew a large amount of cash. Officers say the two were then followed by...
DOJ: Prison gang associates plead guilty to drug trafficking in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in Kings and Tulare counties, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. The investigation began in 2019 with Operation Red Reaper, when federal and local law enforcement agencies targeted criminal activities by the Nuestra Familia Prison Gang […]
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California

Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...

