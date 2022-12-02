Read full article on original website
Monday’s EU-US trade talks overshadowed by tax concerns on climate measure
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Reuters) – Top European Union officials intend to complain loudly to their U.S. counterparts at a trade meeting on Monday about the bloc’s electric vehicles being cut off from tax credits in U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature climate law. The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology...
U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
Ukrainian embassy in Madrid receives ‘bloody package’
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish police have cordoned off the area surrounding the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after it received a “bloody package” similar to the ones sent to other embassies abroad, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Friday. This comes after a spate of six letter bombs targeted high-profile...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market – minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign minister on Monday said his country had given a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets. The statement comes after a Reuters reported last week that Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia’s ability to keep vital industries running.
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
Brazil’s Lula needs minimum $29 billion waiver from spending cap to meet campaign promises, says aide
BRASILIA (Reuters) – The transitional government of Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hopes to obtain Congress approval for a minimum 150 billion reais ($29 billion) waiver from the constitutional spending cap in order to be able to meet campaign promises, said on Friday congressman Reginaldo Lopes.
Sudanese civilian parties, military sign framework deal for new political transition
KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan’s military and political parties signed a framework deal on Monday that provides for a two-year civilian-led transition towards elections and would end a standoff triggered by a coup in October 2021. The initial agreement would limit the military’s formal role to a security and defence council...
Sweden likely has to spend more than 2% on defence, top commander says – Swedish Radio
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine and Sweden’s move to join the NATO military alliance will lead to defence spending running higher than the 2% that parliament has decided on, the top commander of the country’s armed forces told Swedish Radio on Friday. Sweden is planning...
Germany’s Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic...
Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in Oct
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales were slightly weaker than expected in October, data showed on Monday, dipping more than forecast in a sign of weakening consumer demand that could herald the onset of the expected technical recession. The European Union’s statistics office said retail sales in the...
Moldova central bank to hold extraordinary meeting on Monday
KYIV (Reuters) – Moldova’s central bank said on Sunday that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to assess its main policy indicators, including its key rate. Moldova’s key policy rate is currently 21.5%. The country is battling a spike in energy costs as it wages...
Right-winger Ciotti wins 1st round of French conservative party leadership vote
PARIS (Reuters) – Right-winger Eric Ciotti is in poll position to become the next leader of France’s formerly heavyweight conservative Les Republicains (LR) party after winning a first round ballot of party members on Sunday. Ciotti, who is on record as saying he wants to stop what he...
Italy’s Catholic Church reintroduces handshakes during Mass
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Catholic Church is reintroducing handshakes for the “sign of peace” during Mass as part of a wider relaxation of anti-COVID-19 measures. “It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops.
China’s COVID-19 policy in flux
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is set to announce new measures to further ease some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters, with investors cheering the prospect of changes after widespread protests and mounting economic damage. The zero-COVID policy to stamp out transmission...
South Africa’s ruling ANC to meet on Sunday to discuss president’s fate
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s African National Congress will meet on Sunday, it said on Saturday, to continue a meeting it halted midway on Friday to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa who has been suspected of misconduct. An enquiry by an independent parliamentary panel found that...
ECB’s Makhlouf says he can see scenarios where rates go beyond 3%
DUBLIN (Reuters) – European Central Bank policyamker Gabriel Makhlouf said he could see scenarios where the ECB pushes interest rates beyond 3% and that he was not sure that euro zone inflation had peaked yet. “I think starting to talk about where we’re going to end up is probably...
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto...
U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs
(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
