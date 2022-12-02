Read full article on original website
Jeep's new military-inspired trailer is ready for the roughest stuff
The Jeep Edition Addax Overland is an off-road trailer designed with military-inspired specifications that can be used in extreme environments with a Jeep SUV.
One of 114 Produced: This 1969 Trans Am Is Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Scoop up this ultra rare Ram Air III Pontiac Trans Am. Coming into the “golden era” of the SCCAs Trans-American Championship racing series, auto manufacturers and racers alike went to great extents to dominate the track. Pontiac was no exception. Going as far as to create a new engine that complied with the SCCA's 5.0-liter or less guideline for use in a specially optioned Firebird bearing the name of the series itself, Pontiacs efforts unfortunately did not pay off in the race series. However, for enthusiasts that longed for a Firebird with more power, better handling, and unmistakable style, Pontiac struck gold creating the American icon known as the Trans Am.
Audi Recalls Over 50,000 A6-Based Sedans, Sportbacks, And Wagons For Rear Seat Spillage
Audi has issued a recall for 50,883 examples of A6-based models due to a gateway control module shutdown that will suddenly reduce engine power and thus increase the risk of a crash and serious injuries. The affected vehicles include the 2020-2022 S7, S6 sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, and the 2019-2022 A7 and A6 sedan.
This Turbocharged Harley-Davidson Can Outrun A Suzuki Hayabusa
Harley-Davidsons are mostly associated with munching miles on the highway, and almost never with notable speed. But sometimes we come across a tuned and seriously fast Harley-Davidson that showcases the potential these hefty cruisers pack. One such is example is a 286-horsepower supercharged Harley, and further evidence is a turbocharged Harley-Davidson Road King Special built by YouTuber Bikes and Beards. It boasts tons of upgrades allowing it to outrun a Suzuki Hayabusa.
Tesla Finally Delivers Semi After A Three-Year Wait
PepsiCo has formally taken delivery of its Tesla Semi all-electric trucks this past Thursday, following a three-year wait. The delivery event was livestreamed on Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, at a formal ceremony near the Tesla factory outside of Reno, Nevada. Musk, ever the showman, drove one of the three Semis in front of the gathered crowd at the factory.
This Ducati Streetfighter V4 Doppelganger Is Simply A Let-Down
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is one of the most powerful naked motorcycles on the planet. This brings a lot of attention to it, often from manufacturers who want to benefit from its popularity. KL Motors is one such manufacturer and its latest product - the Duel 125 - looks like a downsized Streetfighter V4. Interestingly, KL Motors is also an Italian bikemaker which somewhat justifies the design inspiration, but there's more than meets the eye.
Rejoice! Manual Transmission Returns For 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Dodge is bringing back the six-speed manual option for the 2023 model year Challenger SRT Hellcat after being dropped last March. The news comes from MotorTrend, which claims the six-speed Tremec manual required some "recalibration." The updates required for the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) in manual-equipped Challenger Hellcats were substantial enough for the automaker to remove the option entirely for what was left of the 2022 model year.
Lamborghini Revuelto Edges Closer To American Arrival
On Tuesday, November 29, Lamborghini lodged an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name "Revuelto." The filing was applied for with a number of potential applications listed, including merchandise, motors, and actual cars - both regular and electric - but the name is not new to us. CarBuzz discovered the same trademark applications with the European Union and Italian trademark offices back in May. At the time, we theorized that this could apply to the Italian automaker's first all-electric car, which it appears will be a lifted grand tourer in the same vein as the Ferrari Purosangue. We have other ideas, but this trademark confirms that the next new Lambo we can look forward to will be a global model called the Revuelto.
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is A Sci-Fi Masterpiece Dripping In Carbon Fiber
Harley-Davidson is popular for its brawny cruisers, but that doesn’t take away anything from its stripped-down offerings like the Street Bob. It’s a popular cruiser around the world, particularly with bike shops, thanks to its simple construction. Taiwan’s Rough Crafts is also part of this fan club, which is why the shop chose a 2020 Street Bob for its newest sci-fi masterpiece dubbed "Cosmos Charger."
First Lotus Emira Customers Collect Their Cars At Hethel Factory
Lotus has just announced that customer collections of the new Emira sportscar have now begun at the automaker's Hethel production facility. The first recipient is Shaan Kodituwakku, who made his way from his home in Edinburgh, Scotland, to collect a V6 First Edition finished in Hethel Yellow. Factory collection is...
Giacomo Agostini Issues Scathing Rebuke Of Modern-Day MotoGP
Grand Prix motorcycle racing has come a long way over the last 73 years. From the Gilera glory days to MV Agusta’s reign, from the two-stroke golden era to modern-day MotoGP, the series only continues to push teams and manufacturers to the bleeding edge. Technology has made the sport safer over the decades, but it also increases speeds—and the inherent dangers.
iGO’s Core Extreme 3.0 Is A Rugged E-Bike That Can Go Pretty Much Anywhere
We’ve talked about Canadian electric bicycle maker iGo quite a lot recently, with its impressive range of electric two-wheelers designed to fulfill a variety of uses. iGo Electric, founded in Montreal back in 2006, has become one of Canada’s leading e-bike makers, and it’s clear to see why. One of its latest creations, the Core Extreme 3.0, is designed to be as rugged and capable as possible, and one look at this bike makes it clear to see why.
Hey Mercedes! Charging Extra To Unlock The Full Power Of Your EVs Is Illegal In Europe
According to Top Gear Netherlands, it appears to be illegal to charge a subscription fee to unlock the full capability of an electric car in Europe. This is interesting, as the Mercedes EQS and other EVs from the brand with the three-pointed star have been in the spotlight lately after the German automaker revealed that it would be charging customers an extra $1,200 per year for an Acceleration Increase subscription.
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
Hyundai Explains Why Its High-Performance N EVs Will Be Awesome
Hyundai's N performance division never fails to impress, but what will happen once the entire world goes electric? The South Korean brand posted a new video on its YouTube page, telling fans not to worry. Hyundai N will continue to deliver N cars built upon the principles that resulted in sublime vehicles like the Elantra N.
AC Schnitzer BMW i4 Police Car Shows That Legal Modifications Can Still Be Cool
German tuning company AC Schnitzer has revealed its latest project, a BMW i4 police car. But why is an all-electric police car being used to showcase vehicle modifications? Well, it's part of the "Tune It! Safe!" campaign, which aims to show that one need not fit illegal modifications to their car to personalize it; there are more than enough legal upgrades one can make.
Watch The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Perform A Stunning Four-Wheel Drift
The track-focused version of the Bugatti Chiron, the Chiron Pur Sport, has just seen its 30th example produced. In celebration of reaching the halfway point of production for this exceptional hypercar, the Molsheim-based manufacturer melted some Michelin tires, drifting the car in a C shape. Why a C shape? To call to mind the C-line that defines the profile of all Chiron models, of course.
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Raises The Temperature With Its Massive Tushy
The Fat Bob is arguably Harley-Davidson’s brawniest Milwaukee Eight-powered cruiser. It looks aggressive and rampant in Harley’s otherwise old-school M8 lineup and is a fan favorite among younger Harley fanatics. No matter how good it is, though, things can always get better, and German bike shop Rick’s Motorcycles has the same belief. To prove that, the shop has customized a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob in a way that it looks undeniably HD but raises the temperature to a new height.
REC's DeLorean Wristwatch Is Made From John DeLorean's DMC-12 Company Car
REC Watches has revealed a new timepiece created from a recycled DeLorean DMC-12. The company, known for creating wristwatches out of car components, says the SPX DeLorean is made from John DeLorean's personal company car, making it all the more intriguing. The design is said to be inspired by the original car and, while there are no gullwing doors, the resemblance is clear to see.
