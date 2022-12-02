Read full article on original website
International Business Times
South Africa's Ruling Party To Decide Ramaphosa's Future Over 'Farmgate' Scandal
Senior officials in South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) were gathering on Friday to decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should stay on after an inquiry found evidence of misconduct over cash hidden at his farm. His future has been in doubt since publication on Wednesday of a report by...
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa resists calls to resign
After days of speculation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks set to fight calls for his resignation despite a damning report that found he could have covered up the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars at his private game farm.
BBC
Cyril Ramaphosa: South African leader leaves future in ANC hands
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said his fate is in his party's hands, in his first comments since an official report on a scandal over money stolen from his farm. Opponents have called for his resignation after a panel of legal experts concluded he may have broken the law.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.
Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
A Zambian student sent to prison in Russia wound up dead in Ukraine, suggesting Russia is conscripting prisoners from other nations to fight
A Zambian student serving a prison sentence in Russia wound up dead after fighting in the war in Ukraine. The 23-year-old man was serving a nine-year-and-six-month sentence for an unspecified crime. The Zambian government said they don't know how a foreign prisoner ended up fighting in Russia's military. A Zambian...
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
Israel’s president says ‘world is worried’ about far-right partner in Netanyahu coalition
Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said “the whole world is worried” about the far-right views of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears set to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government. Herzog’s statement was caught by a microphone that he apparently thought was off as he held...
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Sudanese generals, pro-democracy group sign framework deal
Sudan's ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group have signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters have stayed out of the agreement
Jalopnik
Nigeria’s Presidential Jet Could Be Seized by Foreign Creditors
Nigeria’s Presidential Air Fleet could be a risk of being seized by foreign creditors. Punch NG is reporting that the executive air transport unit currently owes service providers for airworthiness upgrades made for the aircraft. Lawmakers also haven’t allocated the unit a high enough budget to receive scheduled updates to maintain airworthiness. As a consequence, service had been postponed to prevent the aircraft from being impounded. The situation has raised questions on whether foreign entities can seize government-owned planes, or whether they are immune as diplomatic property.
US News and World Report
Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears
LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
Russia's Prigozhin says Zambian student who died in Ukraine was fighting with Wagner
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday said a Zambian student who died in Ukraine had been fighting for his Wagner Private Military Group.
Biden urged to threaten Israel weapons halt over far-right concerns
Two former senior US diplomats have made a highly unusual call for the Biden administration to cut weapons supplies to Israel if the incoming far-right government uses them to annex Palestinian land, expel Arabs or finally kill off the diminishing possibility of a Palestinian state. Daniel Kurtzer, a former US...
Taiwan president quits as party head after China threat bet fails to win votes
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday after her strategy to frame local elections as showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off and win public support.
India PM Modi's home state Gujarat votes in key local polls
NEW DELHI (AP) — Voters in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat cast ballots Thursday in crucial local elections, a vote that is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity ahead of a 2024 general election in India. The polls are the first of two phases of voting in the western state that Modi ruled as chief minister for over a decade before he led his ruling Hindu nationalist party to victories in national elections in 2014 and 2019. Modi’s party remains popular despite criticism of inflation and unemployment and is expected to emerge victorious. Most pre-election surveys and several political analysts have predicted that it will win a majority of the 182 seats in the state for a record seventh time in a row, defeating the main opposition Congress party and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat, a state of more than 60 million, since 1995.
G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. Europe needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap, which was led by the G-7 wealthy democracies, aims...
European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.”. Charles Michel, speaking to...
glensidelocal.com
Netanyahu, Cheltenham grad, seeking 6th prime minister appointment
Benjamin Netanyahu, who graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1967, is seeking a sixth term as prime minister of Israel. Netanyahu, 73, was voted out of office in June 2021 after serving 12 years as Israel’s leader. The controversial figure is Israel’s longest-serving head-of-state, winning a record five elections...
