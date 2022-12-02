ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Deep down, it bothered me” — Allen Iverson reveals he was hurt about not being on the Redeem Team

By Nicole Ganglani
 3 days ago

While AI did admit that he was happy about the success of the 2008 US team, he couldn't help but feel bothered because he wasn't a part of it.

The 2008 USA Men's Olympic basketball team meant so much to the country's basketball program because this was when they reclaimed their status as the best in the world. It's the reason why that corresponding squad was called the "Redeem Team" because they assembled an all-time great roster that would redeem themselves and reclaim the gold medal after the Americans were embarrassed in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski was tasked to assemble the roster to reclaim the throne. He had several great options, but the toughest part was omitting several notable names who didn't make the cut. One player that didn't get a call for his services was Allen Iverson, who admitted that it deeply hurt him.

A sad surprise for AI

According to the NBA Hall-of-Famer, he was willing to do everything he could to be part of the Redeem Team's quest to recapture gold. But with the number of choices Krzyzewski had (how do you pass up on prime LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony , Dwyane Wade, and Dwight Howard?), it was hard to find a spot for Iverson. While A.I. did admit that he was happy about the success of the 2008 US team, he couldn't help but feel bothered because he wasn't a part of it.

" That summer everything started happening overseas. Me and Tim Duncan were the only ones that agreed to go. I wanted to go. But I wasn't invited . And then they put together obviously the team that ended up winning, " Iverson admitted in his latest appearance on "Cold as Balls." " It was out of my control. I definitely didn't want to make a big deal about it, out of respect for the guys that they did choose. I rooted for them to the end, but deep down it bothered me. It hurt. "

There's no doubt that Iverson deserved to qualify for the Redeem Team. The team also consisted of guys like Michael Redd , Deron Williams, and Tayshaun Prince — three players who Iverson was clearly better than. But Krzyzewski had his reasons, and it's also important to point out that Iverson was clearly past his prime by the time 2008 came around.

Iverson isn't the only one that was hurt

It genuinely seems like a vast array of players wanted to be part of the 2008 Redeem Team, as AI isn't the only one who admitted that he felt bad about not being included in the roster. Kevin Durant also once said that he felt snubbed and disrespected for not being part of the team, even if he felt he was good enough to qualify. It's hard not to feel for both of these superstars because, after all, it's a privilege and honor for your name to be called to compete for your country alongside the best basketball players in the world.

At least Iverson and Durant still got their chances to be part of their respective USA teams. It may not have been for the Reddeam Team, but they still got the opportunity to compete for Team USA.

