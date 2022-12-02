ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Ultimate Queen City Gift Guide

By CM Editors
W hether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or treating yourself this holiday season, there’s no better time to shop local.

  1. Bar Shower Caddy , $49; Sandalwood Oakmoss Soap , $8.50; Raspberry Lemonade Shampoo Bar , $14, &Sundries
  2. Red “Bonnie” Boot , Idlewild , $230
  3. “Big Boy” Ornament , $24
  4. Cinati Bengos Magnet , Concussion Sports , $6
  5. Tiger Mascot Sticker , RiverTown Inkery , $3
  6. St. Burrow Candle , Kismet , $20
  7. Tiger Clutch , $158, The Little Mahatma
  8. Prairie Artisan Ales Seasick Crocodile , Standard Beer , $3.75
  9. Truffle Box (12 ct.) , Maverick Chocolate , $38
  10. “Sizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Metamorfa , $18
  11. Fair State Brewing Cooperative Hefeweizen ; Prairie Artisan Ales Thank You For Not Discussing the Outside World , Standard Beer , $3.75

The post Our Ultimate Queen City Gift Guide appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

