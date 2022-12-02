ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 new airlines have launched globally since the pandemic rocked the industry in 2020 — see the list

By Brady MacDonald
 3 days ago

Courtesy of Great Flyer Aviation

  • Breeze will expand its US network to nearly 100 non-stop routes in 2023.
  • Avelo's new Wilmington, Delaware base will serve five Florida cities in 2023.
  • Canada Jetlines has been in development for a decade.
An explosion of upstart airlines worldwide have used the pandemic crisis that rocked the aviation industry to launch new regional, domestic, and international services since 2020.
Norse Atlantic Airways

Not all of the new airlines are traditional upstarts. Some are reboots, rebirths, and brand extensions. But nearly all bring a new name and livery into the marketplace. A few airline upstarts have already failed – like Brazil's ITA and Aha in the US.
Aha! livery

Aha!

Determined to never let a crisis go to waste, airline entrepreneurs sensing industry fear and dread have seized on the opportunity to take advantage of the worst crisis in commercial aviation history. Here are 25 airline upstarts that have launched around the globe since 2020.
Play Airlines

Play Airlines

North America

Breeze Airways is the latest project from aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman who founded US-based JetBlue, Canada’s WestJet, and Brazil’s Azul and was a shareholder in Portugal’s flag carrier TAP.
Breeze aircraft at Las Vegas.

Breeze Airways

The low-cost carrier, which started operations in May 2021, will expand its US network in 2023 to nearly 100 non-stop routes serving second and third-tier airports in 33 cities across 19 states. Breeze started with Embraer E190/195s and began adding Airbus A220s in June 2022.
Breeze Airways A220.

Breeze Airways

Sources: Travel + Leisure | Insider

Avelo Airlines set up a West Coast base in Burbank, California in April 2021 before opening an East Coast base in New Haven, Connecticut. A new Wilmington, Delaware base opening in February 2023 will serve five sun-soaked Florida cities.
Avelo at Wilmington Airport in Delaware.

Vincent Games/ILG Spotter

The low-cost carrier expects to be flying a fleet of 14 Boeing 737s between US secondary airports by the end of 2022.

Source: USA Today

Canada Jetlines, which has been in development for a decade, finally had its first flight in September 2022. The all-Canadian leisure airline expects to grow to a fleet of 15 Airbus A320s by 2025.
Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines

Source: Jetlines

The Dominican Republic's Arajet, which started operations in September 2022, plans to fly to 22 destinations in 12 Caribbean countries. The low-cost carrier will operate a fleet of Boeing 737s – with five to start and another 26 on order.
A Boeing Arajet

Boeing/Arajet

Source: Arajet

South America

The low-cost Ultra Air, which began passenger operations in February 2022, flies to seven Columb ian cities on a fleet of Airbus A320neo aircraft with plans to add international routes. Ultra Air founder William Shaw is the former CEO of Mexico's Interjet and Columbia's Viva Air.
An Ultra Air Airbus

Airbus

Source: Ultra

JetSmart began its low-cost service to Peru aboard Airbus A320neo's in June 2022, expanding the South American carrier's base beyond Argentina and Chile. JetSmart Peru received authorization for international flights to Colombia, Bolivia, and Ecuador in September 2022.
A Fly Arystan Airbus A320neo

Herve Gousse/Airbus

Source: JetSmart

Europe

The Icelandic Play airline started in June 2021 by executives from defunct low-cost carrier Wow has plans for a swift expansion. Play launched flights to New York, Boston, Orlando, and Baltimore in Spring 2022.
PLAY A321neo.

PLAY

Source: Play

ITA Airways purchased the struggling Alitalia and took over as Italy's flag carrier with a new name and livery on the old fleet. ITA took its maiden flight in October 2021 and flew 9 million passengers during its first year.

Source: ITA

Aeroitalia, which is expected to start domestic operations in December 2022, is the Italian airline startup of former Avianca owner German Efromovich. The carrier is expected to operate a fleet of Boeing 737s out of Forli International Airport in Northern Italy.
A plane from Colombia's Avianca airline taxis at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota in 2007.

Rodrigo Arangua/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Reuters

SkyAlps, which began operations in June 2021 in the heart of the Alps, specializes in alpine vacation trips from 17 destinations across Europe and the Mediterranean aboard Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.
Passengers board a SkyAlps airline plane parked on the apron at Hamburg Airport.

Bodo Marks/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Source: SkyAlps

Norse Atlantic follows Norwegian's discontinued long-haul business model – right down to flying Norwegian's former Boeing 787s. Norwegian's founder Bjorn Kjos is behind the new low-cost airline project.
Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic, which launched in Summer 2022, has already started canceling hundreds of flights from its winter schedule as seasonal leisure demand softens.
Norse Atlantic Airways

Source: Norse Atlantic

Flyr, which started flying in August 2021, flies across Norway and to European and Mediterranean destinations on a fleet of Boeing 737s. The low-cost carrier cut flight offerings in half this winter to reduce operating costs.
Flyr

Flyr

Source: Flyr

FlyOne Armenia, which began operations in December 2021, has already become the leading domestic carrier among all Armenian airlines. The subsidiary of Moldova's FlyOne will start flying Airbus A320s to Milan in December 2022.
FlyOne Armenia

FlyOne Armenia

Source: FlyOne

Fly Arna, which is based out of the Armenian capital of Yerevan, made its first domestic flights in July 2022. The Air Arabia-backed airline has since added Egyptian destinations and is working on acquiring flight permits for Beirut and Kuwait.
Air Arabia

Air Arabia

Source: FlyArna

Wizz Air Malta is the latest entry in the Hungarian budget carrier's ambitious expansion plan across Europe. Wizz plans to have nearly 80 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft assigned to the new Maltese entity by Summer 2023.
Wizz Air

Wizz Air

Source: Wizz

Bees Airline, which started operations in March 2021, shifted its 737 fleet to France prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The ongoing conflict, closure of the Ukrainian airspace and cancellation of the Bees air operator's certificate has put the airline's future in question.
Bees Airline

Bees Airline

Source: Bees

Asia & Pacific Region

Akasa Air will be helmed by former Jet Airways and GoAir CEO Vinay Dube and backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett. The low-cost airline, which started flying in August 2022, plans to have a fleet of more than 70 Boeing 737s by 2026.
Akasa Air

Akasa Air

Source: Times of London

Vietravel Airlines, backed by a tour operator specializing in Asian travel, flies to popular Vietnam tourist destinations from its two major hubs in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The leisure carrier, which started flying in January 2021, plans to operate 26 routes by the end of 2022.
Vietravel Airlines

Vietravel Airlines

Source: CAPA

Fly Jinnah will start flying in November 2022 from its Karachi International Airport base. The Pakistan startup will use Airbus A320-200s from partner Air Arabia.
A Cambodia Airways Airbus A330-200

P. Pigeyre/Airbus

Source: Fly Jinnah

Middle East

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which launched in January 2021, flies to over 20 destinations from its United Arab Emirates base. The Abu Dhabi subsidiary of the Hungarian budget carrier operates a fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft.
Wizz Air is Europe's third largest low-cost regional airline.

Getty Images

Source: Wizz

Turkey's quickly assembled Southwind Airlines began flights during the summer of 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Flights aboard Airbus A330s and A321s to Moscow started in September 2022, serving as a connection between Russia and the rest of Europe.
Airbus A321XLR

Jean-Vincent Reymondon/AIrbus

Source: Politico

Africa

Lift, which launched in December 2020, flies to South Africa's three most populous cities – Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. The new carrier was started in 90 days by co-founders Gidon Novick, the former CEO of South Africa's Kulula low-cost airline, and Jonathan Ayache, an Uber operations chief in Africa.
Gidon Novick and Jonathan Ayache with the new Lift airline at Cape Town International Airport in December 2020.

Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Reuters

Green Africa Airways, which had its inaugural flight in August 2021, serves eight domestic airports in Nigeria. The carrier plans to become one of the largest operators of ATR 72-600 turboprops in the region.
Green Africa Airways

Airbus

Source: Green Africa

ValueJet, which had its inaugural flight in October 2022, plans to expand its routes as its fleet of Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft continues to grow. The Nigerian upstart positions itself as a hybrid carrier with both low-cost and premium options for passengers.
Bombardier CRJ-900

Bombardier

Source: The Guardian Nigeria

The launch of Zambia Airways is part of a larger pan-African strategy by Ethiopian Airlines, which took a 45% stake in the startup. Zambia's new flag carrier, which began flying in September 2021, started with domestic and regional routes.
Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines

Source: Ethiopian Airlines

Read the original article on Business Insider

