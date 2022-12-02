Read full article on original website
Merced man accused of killing 9-month-old attacked in court by another murder suspect
The man accused in the murder of a North Valley infant was attacked during his appearance in a Merced courtroom Thursday.
WATCH: Man accused of fatally shooting 9-month-old attacked in Merced court
A California man facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting a 9-month-old baby, killing him, was attacked in court on Thursday moments before his arraignment.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Inmate attacks California man who’s accused of murdering 9-month-old baby
The man accused of shooting and killing 9-month-old baby Darius King Grigsby was attacked by another inmate in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was in the courtroom for his arraignment hearing when inmate James C. McRae struck him in the back of the head. Within seconds, a Merced County Sheriff’s deputy stepped in and body slammed McRae. The deputy appeared to strike him once while he was on the ground.
DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle
ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
KCRA.com
Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
Stockton police investigating after woman assaulted, shot to death under bridge
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating the death of a woman who was found injured under a bridge in Stockton, Saturday. A citizen located and called police about an injured 43-year-old woman in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4 just before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child
MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
mymotherlode.com
Soulsbyville Man Fights Ex-girlfriend’s Juvenile Son
Soulsbyville, CA – A Soulsbyville man was arrested for felony child abuse after getting into a physical fight with his ex-girlfriend’s juvenile son, and this was not their first brawl, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials. Deputies responded to the area of Allison Way near Highway 108...
Stockton Police investigating after woman dies from gunshot wounds en route to hospital
STOCKTON — Stockton Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman died from a gunshot wound.According to police, at 9:59 a.m., a good samaritan found a 43-year-old female assault victim in the area of American Street underneath Highway 4.While being taken to a hospital by medics, she became unconscious and died.When the body arrived at the hospital, a doctor located a gunshot wound on her body.At this time, police do not have a motive or suspect information and ask that anyone with information call the nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
The Richmond Standard
Richmond human trafficker’s victims included 15-year-old girl
A 37-year-old Richmond man faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 years to life on human trafficking charges in a case in which one of the victims is 15 years old, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office. In November last year, Richmond police became suspicious of Jerry...
westsideconnect.com
Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation
A tip about a building in Newman being used to illegally grow marijuana led to a large seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two suspects by the Newman Police Department. The tip was regarding a building in the 2000 block of L Street. Newman Police Officer Bayer conducted the...
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 2, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 2, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
CBS News
Pedestrian killed in fatal Modesto hit-and-run crash
Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound.
Good News Network
Teen Lifts a Truck to Free His Trapped Father: ‘My Son is My Hero’ (WATCH)
A 15-year-old is being hailed as a hero after lifting a truck that had fallen on his father’s chest. The brakes on the truck that Matthew Wilkinson uses for work needed immediate repair last Monday and, fortunately, his son had come out to the garage and agreed to help his dad.
KCRA.com
Modesto police officer nearly killed in 2021 shooting returns to job
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto police officer who was nearly shot and killed last year is back on the job. Michael Rokaitis, a gang investigator, loves working in law enforcement, and it runs in his family as his father was also a police officer in Modesto. The son had...
KCRA.com
Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
KCRA.com
First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say
First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
Student brawls break out at Oakley high school
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
