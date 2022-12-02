I tried Taco Bell's polarizing enchirito during its temporary return and it felt like a step backwards after a year of successful launches

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Taco Bell temporarily brought back the enchirito after a customer vote.

I thought the enchirito was mediocre and overpriced compared to some other recent menu items.

Taco Bell let fans vote to bring back a vintage menu item this fall, giving customers the option of the enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. The enchirito, which was on menus from 1970 to 2013, won the vote.I've never tried the enchirito, so I made sure to go before it left menus again on November 30.It comes in a little plastic container, fogged up from the heat of the enchirito.This packaging is somewhat unusual for Taco Bell, where most items come wrapped in paper or in a cardboard box, like the Mexican pizza.At first glance it looked very cheesy, which I liked, even though the cheese looked kind of congealed and unappealing.It comes topped with diced onions, though they seem to be there more as a garnish than for adding to the flavor of the dish.The cheese was an almost rubbery texture that was difficult to get through with my fork.My first bite was mostly tortilla, cheese, and enchilada sauce, with the meat hidden further inside the middle.The filling didn't taste like much of anything.It was kind of unpleasantly mushy, and the combination of textures was strange to me.I paid $4.99 for the beef enchirito, making it one of the pricier menu items at Taco Bell.For comparison, that's the same price as a Mexican pizza, more expensive than a cheesy gordita crunch and chalupa supreme, and 30 cents less expensive than a crunchwrap supreme.I'm generally a big Taco Bell fan, and I found the enchirito to be one of my least favorite items on the menu, especially given the price.I think it's one of the worst deals on the menu, and I'd much rather get my money's worth with a crunchwrap supreme or similar, which feels much more substantial.Some customers on social media complained that the returning enchirito was disappointingly small, and not worth the money.

Based on nutrition information from 2022 and 2013, the enchirito contains the same number of calories today as it previously did, so it doesn't seem to actually be smaller.Taco Bell had major success this year with higher priced "premium" items like Mexican pizza and grilled cheese burritos, YUM Brands CEO David Gibbs said in a November earnings call.

Both of those items are worth their higher prices to me compared to basic tacos and burritos, but I can't justify the price of the enchirito, and I wouldn't order it again.

