I tried Taco Bell's polarizing enchirito during its temporary return and it felt like a step backwards after a year of successful launches
By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
3 days ago
Taco Bell temporarily brought back the enchirito after a customer vote.
I thought the enchirito was mediocre and overpriced compared to some other recent menu items.
Taco Bell let fans vote to bring back a vintage menu item this fall, giving customers the option of the enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. The enchirito, which was on menus from 1970 to 2013, won the vote. I've never tried the enchirito, so I made sure to go before it left menus again on November 30. It comes in a little plastic container, fogged up from the heat of the enchirito. This packaging is somewhat unusual for Taco Bell, where most items come wrapped in paper or in a cardboard box, like the Mexican pizza. At first glance it looked very cheesy, which I liked, even though the cheese looked kind of congealed and unappealing. It comes topped with diced onions, though they seem to be there more as a garnish than for adding to the flavor of the dish. The cheese was an almost rubbery texture that was difficult to get through with my fork. My first bite was mostly tortilla, cheese, and enchilada sauce, with the meat hidden further inside the middle. The filling didn't taste like much of anything. It was kind of unpleasantly mushy, and the combination of textures was strange to me. I paid $4.99 for the beef enchirito, making it one of the pricier menu items at Taco Bell. For comparison, that's the same price as a Mexican pizza, more expensive than a cheesy gordita crunch and chalupa supreme, and 30 cents less expensive than a crunchwrap supreme. I'm generally a big Taco Bell fan, and I found the enchirito to be one of my least favorite items on the menu, especially given the price. I think it's one of the worst deals on the menu, and I'd much rather get my money's worth with a crunchwrap supreme or similar, which feels much more substantial. Some customers on social media complained that the returning enchirito was disappointingly small, and not worth the money.
Based on nutrition information from 2022 and 2013, the enchirito contains the same number of calories today as it previously did, so it doesn't seem to actually be smaller. Taco Bell had major success this year with higher priced "premium" items like Mexican pizza and grilled cheese burritos, YUM Brands CEO David Gibbs said in a November earnings call.
Who doesn't love meat, beans, cheese, and veggies served in a hard or soft tortilla? Considering we've collectively nicknamed a day of the week to show how much we love Mexican food, we think it's safe to say most of us do. Tacos may be pretty simple to make at home, but whenever a craving strikes, Taco Bell provides any spicy little thing our hearts desire.
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts
Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too.
On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."
Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
