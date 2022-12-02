ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

I tried Taco Bell's polarizing enchirito during its temporary return and it felt like a step backwards after a year of successful launches

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsgTO_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

  • Taco Bell temporarily brought back the enchirito after a customer vote.
  • I thought the enchirito was mediocre and overpriced compared to some other recent menu items.
Taco Bell let fans vote to bring back a vintage menu item this fall, giving customers the option of the enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. The enchirito, which was on menus from 1970 to 2013, won the vote.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yu624_0jUv1cVt00

Taco Bell

I've never tried the enchirito, so I made sure to go before it left menus again on November 30.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GgNY_0jUv1cVt00

Kate Taylor

It comes in a little plastic container, fogged up from the heat of the enchirito.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EU6U_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

This packaging is somewhat unusual for Taco Bell, where most items come wrapped in paper or in a cardboard box, like the Mexican pizza.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0KDA_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

At first glance it looked very cheesy, which I liked, even though the cheese looked kind of congealed and unappealing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCBlN_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It comes topped with diced onions, though they seem to be there more as a garnish than for adding to the flavor of the dish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyPXr_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The cheese was an almost rubbery texture that was difficult to get through with my fork.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRYBq_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

My first bite was mostly tortilla, cheese, and enchilada sauce, with the meat hidden further inside the middle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrPgq_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The filling didn't taste like much of anything.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xakff_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It was kind of unpleasantly mushy, and the combination of textures was strange to me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sk8Sm_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I paid $4.99 for the beef enchirito, making it one of the pricier menu items at Taco Bell.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Qs79_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

For comparison, that's the same price as a Mexican pizza, more expensive than a cheesy gordita crunch and chalupa supreme, and 30 cents less expensive than a crunchwrap supreme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIBrB_0jUv1cVt00
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell

I'm generally a big Taco Bell fan, and I found the enchirito to be one of my least favorite items on the menu, especially given the price.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jEXU_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I think it's one of the worst deals on the menu, and I'd much rather get my money's worth with a crunchwrap supreme or similar, which feels much more substantial.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVcfo_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Some customers on social media complained that the returning enchirito was disappointingly small, and not worth the money.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuJ83_0jUv1cVt00

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Source: Twitter , Twitter , Twitter , Reddit

Based on nutrition information from 2022 and 2013, the enchirito contains the same number of calories today as it previously did, so it doesn't seem to actually be smaller.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeO5J_0jUv1cVt00

Taco Bell

Taco Bell had major success this year with higher priced "premium" items like Mexican pizza and grilled cheese burritos, YUM Brands CEO David Gibbs said in a November earnings call.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iUiS_0jUv1cVt00

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Source: Insider

Both of those items are worth their higher prices to me compared to basic tacos and burritos, but I can't justify the price of the enchirito, and I wouldn't order it again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FH5bk_0jUv1cVt00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 73

Rick Hodges
2d ago

The return was clearly not the same ingredients as the old original version! To my memory, they had a unique tortilla, a unique sauce, a better grade of chese and slices of rip olives on top. The meat they used on the return seemed to be the same as they use on their other burritos. Very disappointed! Think they tried to go cheap !

Reply
10
gail peak
2d ago

I used to get the encherito all the time and loved it! I ordered mine with extra meat, sauce, cheese and onions and added sour cream. I paid $5.49 with all the extras. It was delicious! I hope they bring it back permanently!

Reply(2)
6
M
2d ago

As someone who voted for the Enchirito because I loved it in the past, I was underwhelmed. It was good but the price for what you got was ridiculous

Reply(1)
5
