uky.edu
Donate unused vacation time to the university’s staff shared leave pool
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 5, 2022) — University of Kentucky staff who have vacation time expiring Dec. 31, 2022, as well as UK HealthCare staff whose time expires March 31, 2023, are encouraged to donate unused vacation time to the university’s staff shared leave pool. The university offered an...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts annual Christmas parade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christmas parade started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, but Patricia Bengie came early. Bengie was one of the first people to claim their seats. “We wanted a front-row seat on the street,” said Bengie. Bengie’s daughter Annabella is in the Bourbon County High...
uky.edu
Helping adolescents who struggle with eating disorders during the holidays
LEXINGTON, KY. (Dec. 5, 2022) — As we move into holiday season, let’s take time to be grateful for the light we have in our lives and be mindful that we don’t ruin the light of others. Holidays are portrayed as a joyous time when friends and family gather.
fox56news.com
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Dec. 4: Tips, robots and hidden fees.
kentuckytoday.com
New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
WKYT 27
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sponsored) - Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season. Each night during WKYT News at 10:00 and 11:00 WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey will feature a viewer’s home decorated for the holiday. You can submit pictures of your home below.
WKYT 27
Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season. This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has...
Lexington, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lexington. The Bardstown High School football team will have a game with Christian Academy of Louisville - English Station Campus on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00.
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
wdrb.com
Snoop Dogg, Master P co-sign book written by 7-year-old Lexington boy blinded by gunshot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoop Dogg and Master P co-signed a children's book created by a Lexington boy who was blinded by a gunshot at 5 years old. In December 2020, Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. Although Roberts survived the shooting, he lost his eyesight.
hamburgjournal.com
Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022
Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
wymt.com
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
wymt.com
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
WKYT 27
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
WTVQ
Michler’s annual Christmas Market wraps up
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular Christmas market wrapped up this weekend at Michler’s Greenhouses. Michler’s says about twenty vendors took part in the two day event this year, selling wooden toys, candles, pottery, jewelry, dolls, and much more. The market included live music with about six bands performing.
hamburgjournal.com
New Pilates Studio and Float Spa Open in Lexington
Club Pilates Patchen Square is a boutique Pilates studio specializing in reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training. They have a special welcome offering for their Hamburg Journal neighbors. Request the CPHJ special when you call 859.361.9192 to schedule.
