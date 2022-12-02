Tchotchke talk the inspirational influence of Carol Kaye, and having a blast while recording their debut record with The Lemon Twigs

Read full article on original website
Related
A Paul McCartney Song Got Its Name Because His Kids Used the Wrong Word for ‘Milk’
Paul McCartney discovered the distinct way his kids pronounced milk and he decided to write a song using this funny pronounciation
Frank Sinatra Turned Down This One Paul McCartney Song Because He Hated It So Much
It seems that Frank Sinatra, turned down one of Paul McCartney’s songs because he found it “horrible.” He was repelled by the title “Suicide” and declared there was no way he was going to record it. Paul later confirmed that the track lacked in quality and was ultimately happy it was rejected.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
The Beatles Song That Was ‘Hard on Ringo’ to Record, According to Paul McCartney
While The Beatles’ music was never too extreme, Paul McCartney says one song was really hard for Ringo Starr to record
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Said She Spent Her Childhood Watching Her Dad Recover From The Beatles
The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul McCartney's daughter said she spent her childhood watching her father deal with the band's break up.
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
The Song Tom Petty Gave to Stevie Nicks out of ‘Terrible Guilt’
Tom Petty gave Stevie Nicks a song for her album 'Bella Donna' because he felt 'terrible guilt' about not giving her the song he originally made for her.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Wants to ‘Smack’ Elvis Presley For Not Giving Black Musicians Credit
When he was a child, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler preferred Chubby Checker's "The Twist" to Elvis Presley's songs "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Who Were Christine McVie’s Husbands? Does She Have Any Kids?
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame died on Nov. 30, 2022. Who was she married to, and did she have any children? Here's what to know.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Comments / 0