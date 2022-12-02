Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Greg Anderson of Sunn O))) partners with David Pajo of Slint for new track Nazarite
Greg Anderson of Sunn O))) and Goatsnake has teamed up with David Pajo of Slint for a new track called Nazarite. Anderson, who has been releasing music under the pseudonym of The Lord, has suggested the new song is a “gateway” to further collaborations having released his debut solo album Forest Nocturne back in the Summer.
guitar.com
Robbie Williams to build a 20-foot fence between his and Jimmy Page’s homes
The long-running neighbourly feud between Robbie Williams and Jimmy Page looks set to continue with the former revealing his plans to build a 20-foot fence between their mansions in West London. The wall — which will reportedly cover the entire back of Williams’ property — is but one part in...
guitar.com
Prince Harry captured playing “unconventional” guitar chord
Prince Harry has been captured playing an “unconventional” guitar chord in snaps shared for his new Netflix documentary. The Duke Of Sussex was featured in several new images shared by himself and wife Meghan Markle ahead of their new Netflix documentary where the couple are set to explain their split from the Royal Family.
guitar.com
A new hit Netflix series once again features a Metallica track
Another one of Metallica’s hit songs has been featured in a hugely popular Netflix series once again – this time it’s Nothing Else Matters. Metallica classic Master Of Puppets appeared on Netflix’s Stranger Things earlier this year, with loveable metalhead character Eddie Munson performing an epic rendition of the song in the dark world of the Upside Down. The showdown catapulted the song back into popularity leading to its first entry on the charts 36 years after its release.
