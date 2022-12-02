Another one of Metallica’s hit songs has been featured in a hugely popular Netflix series once again – this time it’s Nothing Else Matters. Metallica classic Master Of Puppets appeared on Netflix’s Stranger Things earlier this year, with loveable metalhead character Eddie Munson performing an epic rendition of the song in the dark world of the Upside Down. The showdown catapulted the song back into popularity leading to its first entry on the charts 36 years after its release.

2 DAYS AGO