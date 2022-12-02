Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. “Cocaine Bear” is one of those magical phrases that once you hear it, you need to know more. That’s probably why the upcoming Elizabeth Banks film of the same title is getting such a surge in attention. As you can probably surmise from the title, the dark comedy begins with a bear getting into a whole pile of blow, which, in this case, dropped from an airplane. The film’s new trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, shows what happens next: the coked-up bruin goes on a rampage through the Georgia woods, attacking hikers, paramedics, and anyone else it can get its paws on. It’s an exciting premise for sure, and as the trailer notes, it’s inspired by a true story.

3 DAYS AGO