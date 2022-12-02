ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alkali Creek Elementary teacher recognized by 'One Class as a Time'

 3 days ago
Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Casey Jean Parish, or CJ, a teacher known for her positivity and one who always wants the best for each and every one of her students.

"I want to do anything possible to help my kids out, whether academically, behaviorally, or just even emotionally," said Mrs. Parish. "Kids nowadays, we struggle a lot with finding that they struggle with social-emotional learning, so I mean it's just the kids. They push me forward to be a better teacher and learn more, so it's the kids."

With school budgets being so tight, this award will help ease the financial strain of properly supplying her classroom needs.

"Teachers nowadays, we typically have to dip into our own pockets and spend our own money for our students. So I definitely plan on using it to be able to help with either school supplies or different, like phonics works, to be able to help them, so this $500 is definitely going to go a long ways to be able to help with that."

For her dedication to her students and her passion for helping them reach their goals, CJ was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here . We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.

