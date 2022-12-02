ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

Several local events to get you in the holiday spirit this weekend

By Keely McCormick
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFD9u_0jUuzcq700

The weekend of Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 is packed full of events to get you in the holiday spirit.

Friday, Dec. 2:

Saturday, Dec. 3:

"[Downtown Tampa's Christmas Parade] is free and open to the public except for the food and beverage," executive director of Friends of Tampa Recreation Kitty Lyons said. "Everything else, rock wall, bounce houses, face painting, all free."

Comments / 0

Related
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events December 2-4, 2022

1- Holiday Lighted Boat Parades Kick Off in St. Pete Beach. The Holiday Lighted Boat Parade season kicks off this Friday, December 2nd with St. Pete Beach’s Tree Lighting and Boat Parade. The Boat Parade route takes the captains throughout the intercoastal areas of St. Pete Beach, and the watch party and tree lighting (6:30pm) takes place in Horan Park. Info.
Bay News 9

Temple Terrace brings snow to its Winter Wonderland

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Temple Terrace as the city hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event at Woodmont Park. Dreaming of a white Christmas is definitely more of a pipe dream in Florida, but the Caccio family gets to see a piece of that dream take shape.
Colorful Clearwater

Walk in a Winter Wonderland

You feel it as soon as you step inside the entrance of lighted twin towers – a holiday spirit in the air, a tangible warmth imbuing children with laughter and parents with nodding smiles. In its 30th year, Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater is an alpine village decorated with tens of thousands of twinkling lights with […] The post Walk in a Winter Wonderland first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
Mysuncoast.com

Winter Festival returns to St. Armands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.
ABC Action News

Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay. Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg transformed into a winter wonderland with over four million twinkling lights, ice skating, festive food, and holiday shopping. Experience a world of adventure with...
LkldNow

2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners

The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
wild941.com

Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup

Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
Emily Scarvie

Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Body Electric closes, restaurants open

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The popular Body Electric Athletic Company is closing its St. Petersburg gym. The owners took to social to inform the public about the unexpected closing, stating the gym was a “challenging undertaking, but we went big, knowing that everything would have to go right to make it work.”
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Iconic Vinoy Resort and Golf Club Announces Opening of Sunni Spencer Boutique

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club will add to St. Petersburg’s burgeoning shopping offerings with the opening of Sunni Spencer, the Tampa-based luxury fashion boutique’s newest location, as part of the historic resort’s comprehensive renovation. Sunni Spencer will open in December 2022 in The Vinoy’s reimagined elegant lobby. The thoughtfully curated boutique will sell chic, resort-inspired clothing, accessories and swimwear for women, men and children.
fox13news.com

Tampa walk brings awareness to Huntington’s disease

TAMPA, Fla. - On Saturday, more than 100 people spent the day pounding the pavement to raise awareness about Huntington's disease and the need for a cure. The Huntington's disease Society of America's Florida Chapter held its annual Tampa Team Hope Walk at Lowry Park. "If you get the gene,...
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy