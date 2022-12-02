Several local events to get you in the holiday spirit this weekend
The weekend of Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 is packed full of events to get you in the holiday spirit.
Friday, Dec. 2:
- Tarpon Springs boats will cast off at 6:30 p.m. for the illuminated boat parade.
- The City of Indian Rocks Beach will host its tree lighting at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3:
- Downtown Tampa Christmas Parade , starting at 1 p.m.
- The tree lighting starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Santa Fest at Curtis Hixon Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Snowfest at Straub Park in St. Petersburg from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The 26th annual Sarasota Holiday Parade , starting at 7 p.m.
- Zephyrhills Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Winter Wonderland in Temple Terrace, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
"[Downtown Tampa's Christmas Parade] is free and open to the public except for the food and beverage," executive director of Friends of Tampa Recreation Kitty Lyons said. "Everything else, rock wall, bounce houses, face painting, all free."
