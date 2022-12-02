Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
France's Macron says he and Biden agreed to 'fix' US subsidies issues
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed during a state visit earlier this week to "fix" issues arising from US legislation that includes subsidies for American-made products, Macron said in a bid to assuage European concerns. Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is a new $430 billion bill offering massive...
France 24
Macron says 'no panic' about possible French power cuts
French President Emmanuel Macron said there was no reason to panic about possible power cuts this winter, but he called on citizens to use less energy and on state utility EDF to restart nuclear reactors to prevent outages in case of cold weather. In an interview with French TV station...
US News and World Report
Macron Reforms in the Balance as French Conservatives Choose Leader
PARIS (Reuters) - France's conservative Les Republicains (LR) party, squeezed by President Emmanuel Macron on one side and the far-right on the other, elects a new leader this weekend in a ballot that will matter for Macron's chances of pushing through his reforms. Both the frontrunner Eric Ciotti and his...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar
The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
DeSantis praised for pulling money from BlackRock over ESG concerns: ‘Illegal leftist scam’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was praised for pulling $2 billion in assets away from BlackRock out of concern for the investment firm's pro-ESG policies.
Explosions rock Russian air bases; Financial Times names Zelenskyy 'person of the year': Ukraine live updates
Explosions rocked two air bases in western Russia on Monday, including a base that houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers. Live updates.
Possible Louisiana gov candidates await Kennedy’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As the election for Louisiana’s next governor creeps closer, all eyes are on Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. Potential GOP candidates have indicated that they are awaiting the congressman’s decision on whether he will enter next year’s race as they consider their own possible gubernatorial bids. Most recently, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said in a written statement Thursday that his decision to run for the state’s highest position is dependent on Kennedy.
China party officials pay respects to former leader Jiang
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and other current and previous top officials paid their respects Monday to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at age 96. State broadcaster CCTV showed Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing to Jiang’s body at a military hospital...
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
France 24
Live: G7 price cap on Russian oil comes into force
The price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia comes into force on Monday, aiming to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure Moscow keeps supplying the global market. The cap is due to take effect alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil, which comes several months after an embargo imposed by the United States and Canada. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions.
France 24
Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep
Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
Some Republicans say the midterms were a mandate for further abortion restrictions
Many GOP lawmakers who sailed to victory in states with anti-abortion laws are planning to use their expanded power.
DeSantis and Pence lead Republican wave – of presidential campaign books
In one of the clearest signs that the 2024 Republican presidential primary will feature rivals to Donald Trump, a host of likely candidates have released or will soon release books purporting to outline their political visions. Such books often sell poorly, but that is rarely their point. They are markers...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
France 24
Iran to review mandatory headscarf law following Mahsa Amini protests
Iran said Saturday it is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code. Protests have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of...
France 24
OPEC+ agrees to maintain current output levels amid uncertainty
The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. Follow our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Comments / 0