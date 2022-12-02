ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring like weather returning to Acadiana

By Daniel Phillips
 3 days ago
A return to spring like weather is in order for Acadiana on Friday with temperatures quickly warming after a chilly start.

Highs are going to be running about ten degrees above normal by the afternoon getting into the upper 70s along with a steady increase in moisture.

Moisture won't immediately mean a return of clouds with sunshine expected through the early and middle parts of the day, however, by the evening expect mostly cloudy conditions.

Clouds are going to linger ahead of a slow moving, weak frontal boundary that will move in on Saturday and eventually stall just north of our area.

This means a few spotty showers will be possible to start the weekend, any rain though is going to be moving quickly and fairly light.

Downtown Lafayette will be having it's Christmas tree lighting and while it won't feel like Christmas it shouldn't be disrupted by wet weather.

Daniel Phillips

The stalled front is going to keep a warm, muggy air mass locked in place so temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 70s, before dipping briefly into the low 70s on Sunday.

That dip won't last long, however, with highs back in the 80s through a majority of next week with everyday bringing a scattering of clouds.

