A 54-year-old Camdenton man was killed Friday night when the motorcycle he was riding was hit from behind by a car driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton. The vehicle driven by Aldrich then ran off the right side of the road, struck a concrete barrier, and then ran into the motorcycle ridden by Drew E. Fairchild, causing the bike to cross the center of the road and run off the left side, and strike a concrete barrier. Meanwhile, the Aldrich vehicle returned to the road and hit the back of a car driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union, causing her car to cross the center line and rotate counterclockwise. The motorcycle returned to the road and struck the front of the Hunt vehicle. Fairchild was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunt and a passenger in her car, 55-year-old Craig J. Hunt, also of Union, suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Aldrich was treated at the scene for moderate injuries, then transported to the Camden County Jail. He was cited for driving while intoxicated, which resulted in the death of another, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. The crash occurred on northbound highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge.

1 DAY AGO