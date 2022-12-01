Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
Jack’s Memory Tree lights up Jefferson City!
Thanks to everyone who joined us this evening to come together at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens for the lighting of Jack’s Memory Tree. The tree honors the memory of Jack Steppleman who was Jefferson City’s ‘Mr. Christmas’. His big Christmas decorations delighted Jefferson Citians for years. Thanks to Reid Millard, Jeff Hilke and the whole team for the invitation.
Living Windows draws large crowd to Downtown Jefferson City, one week after Downtown bar shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Thousands flocked to Downtown Jefferson City for Living Windows, an annual holiday event with performances, food and more. Despite the large crowds and recent gun violence in the area, Jefferson City residents feel safe having a good relationship with law enforcement. In addition, Jefferson City's Christmas parade will take place 4:30 The post Living Windows draws large crowd to Downtown Jefferson City, one week after Downtown bar shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
howellcountynews.com
Joe’s Barber Shop closes after more than 50 years
A stray comb is swept into a dustpan. Straight and black, the barber’s comb had looked at home on the black and white checked floor, but now it seems out of place. The 300-pound, leather barber’s chair has been loaded into a truck and moved away. The counter that held scissors, combs, and razors is bare. Magazines on hand for waiting customers are placed into garbage bags.
Basement fire damages Jefferson City home
An appliance fire damaged a basement in Jefferson City on Friday. The post Basement fire damages Jefferson City home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
C.A.R.E Trailer Found, Two Arrested
(KTTS News) — Two men are charged with stealing a mobile adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue in Springfield. Authorities found the trailer in the 900-block of South Ranch Road in Webster County. It had been taken apart to be sold for scrap. Daniel J. Butts and Robert Hopkins...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week
Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.
KOMU
The Grinch who stole California gets a change of heart
CALIFORNIA − California brings on the festivities for the season, but it isn't Santa Claus that's been coming to this town. It's a different holiday character, one that's green and hairy, the Grinch. The character out of Dr. Seuss' story, which has many film adaptations, was spotted wreaking havoc...
lakeexpo.com
Morgan County Man Injured In Crash On Hwy 135
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was hospitalized following a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Justin Dills was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado when he entered the northbound side of on Highway 135 and struck a southbound Subaru Forester driven by 38-year-old Justin Schultz.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Accident Kills Fair Grove Juvenile
A two-vehicle accident at 2:07 this morning at Mile Marker 151.6 on I-44 in Pulaski County has claimed the life of a 17-year-old Fair Grove juvenile. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pick-up driven by the juvenile ran into the rear of an International Box Truck driven by 19-year-old Emir Isaev of Pleasant Hill, California. The unnamed juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Coroner Jason Goldsmith.
KYTV
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
An early morning crash leaves one dead in Pulaski County
PULASKI, COUNTY, Mo.- One teenager has died following a crash in Pulaski County, Missouri, early Sunday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 2:00 am on I44 eastbound. The crash occurred when the teenager’s car hit the rear of a box truck. The driver was pronounced dead on the […]
myozarksonline.com
D.W.I. Crash Kills Camdenton Motorcycle Rider
A 54-year-old Camdenton man was killed Friday night when the motorcycle he was riding was hit from behind by a car driven by 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich of Camdenton. The vehicle driven by Aldrich then ran off the right side of the road, struck a concrete barrier, and then ran into the motorcycle ridden by Drew E. Fairchild, causing the bike to cross the center of the road and run off the left side, and strike a concrete barrier. Meanwhile, the Aldrich vehicle returned to the road and hit the back of a car driven by 55-year-old Donna K. Hunt of Union, causing her car to cross the center line and rotate counterclockwise. The motorcycle returned to the road and struck the front of the Hunt vehicle. Fairchild was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunt and a passenger in her car, 55-year-old Craig J. Hunt, also of Union, suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Aldrich was treated at the scene for moderate injuries, then transported to the Camden County Jail. He was cited for driving while intoxicated, which resulted in the death of another, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. The crash occurred on northbound highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge.
Osage Beach attorney’s cause of death released
UPDATE (12/5/22) — The final autopsy results for Attorney Brian Byrd have been received by Camden County’s Sheriff’s Office, ruling Byrd’s death as a suicide. Previous Story OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus […]
Laclede Record
Two arrested after post office break-in
The Lebanon Police Department responded to a burglary alarm Thursday evening at the United States Postal Service, located at 121 E. Commercial Street. The call came in at 9:29 p.m. when the alarm sounded. When officers arrived, they detained and arrested two homeless individuals. For more on this story see the LCR.
KMZU
Driver hospitalized after vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A vehicle collision injured a Stover resident, early Saturday. Highway Patrol says Justin Schultz, 38, was south on Route 135, north of Blackberry Patch Road in Morgan County as another vehicle entered the roadway. Schultz's vehicle was hit. He received transportation to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
houstonherald.com
Help sought in finding missing juvenile last seen in Houston
The Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy. Sean Chamberlain was last seen at Houston Walmart Supercenter at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and tennis shoes. He is described as 5’8”, 160 pounds,...
UPDATE: Driver identified following a fatal car crash in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One woman has died after two cars crashed on Glenstone near the Interstate 44 (I-44) eastbound ramp. According to the Springfield Police Department, Rita Deckard, 57, of Marshfield, drove a red 2009 Toyota Scion XB southbound on Glenstone around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Deckard made a turn on the I44 ramp when a red […]
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
houstonherald.com
New physician to begin at TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a contract with Amit Shah, MD, a family medicine physician from Nixa, board members heard at their monthly meeting last week. Shah learned of the position through Charlie Rasmussen, DO. Upon visiting the hospital, he decided it was a place where he would like to practice medicine part-time.
KRMS Radio
Respiratory Sickness Spreading Around The Area
It’s that time of the year again here in the lake area that a variety of illnesses are spreading and at a good pace. Jessica Whitworth, a Nurse Practitioner from the Lake Regional Express Care in Camdenton, says a great majority of the illnesses currently being reported are respiratory-related…“We’re seeing Influenza, COVID, RSV…those kinda things.”
Comments / 0