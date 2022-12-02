Read full article on original website
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
newbedfordguide.com
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
WPRI
Christmas in the Village-Festival of Trees
Friday, December 9th – Sunday, December 11th, 2022. The festivities start at 4:00 pm at the North Scituate Gazebo!. Visit with Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty and take a ride on Thomas the Train. Festival of Trees Lighting Ceremony. Wreath Decorating Contest-vote for your favorite. Scituate Rotary Winter Farmer’s Market...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
‘Superman’ building owner turning lights on for holidays as ‘small gesture of gratitude’
Rhode Island's tallest building will light up the Providence skyline once again this holiday season, as its owner prepares to renovate the long-vacant tower.
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!
Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (MASHPEE, MA) With the cold weather finally here and holiday cheer in the air, this captivating community event will be sure to warm up every member of the family while they're having fun! You're invited to the first-ever annual Holiday Lights drive-through experience, which is a free, family-friendly festivity hosted by the Cape Cod Children's Museum.
Fall River holiday parade canceled
The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.
A Christmas Tree Farm in Westport Had No Choice Closing Early for the Season, but Still Remains Grateful
A bittersweet announcement out of Westport recently as Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm had no choice but to close early this year. Now under new ownership,42-year-old Lou Perry and his family have taken over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions, and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm.
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for Dec. 5, 2022 – John Donnelly
High pressure to the south keeping a light south-southwesterly breeze moving the drier fallen leaves. Cool morning lows with some decent relative humidity will allow for frosty windshields and a low in the upper 20’s. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40’s under a partly cloudy sky with high cloud cover streaming in late in advance of a developing mid-western frontal system.
ABC6.com
Here’s why you don’t need to leave your home to shop local in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shop Local RI launched an online website in September, selling products and services from local businesses in the state. Lori Giuttari, chief marketing officer and co-owner of Visual Thrive and Shop Local RI discussed the differences between shopping with large corporations and shopping local. “We...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000
From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
1 displaced by Warwick house fire
A Warwick man in his 70s was forced from his home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.
reportertoday.com
Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant
Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: East Bay CAP names Rilwan K. Feyisitan new president/CEO
East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rilwan K. Feyisitan, Jr., of Johnston, RI, as its new President and CEO. Feyisitan has begun working with EBCAP’s outgoing President and CEO, Dennis Roy, on transition plans and will officially join the agency on January 17, 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it. For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
