FUN 107

See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend

With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
WPRI

Christmas in the Village-Festival of Trees

Friday, December 9th – Sunday, December 11th, 2022. The festivities start at 4:00 pm at the North Scituate Gazebo!. Visit with Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty and take a ride on Thomas the Train. Festival of Trees Lighting Ceremony. Wreath Decorating Contest-vote for your favorite. Scituate Rotary Winter Farmer’s Market...
FUN 107

A Christmas Tree Farm in Westport Had No Choice Closing Early for the Season, but Still Remains Grateful

A bittersweet announcement out of Westport recently as Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm had no choice but to close early this year. Now under new ownership,42-year-old Lou Perry and his family have taken over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions, and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm.
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for Dec. 5, 2022 – John Donnelly

High pressure to the south keeping a light south-southwesterly breeze moving the drier fallen leaves. Cool morning lows with some decent relative humidity will allow for frosty windshields and a low in the upper 20’s. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40’s under a partly cloudy sky with high cloud cover streaming in late in advance of a developing mid-western frontal system.
ABC6.com

Here’s why you don’t need to leave your home to shop local in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shop Local RI launched an online website in September, selling products and services from local businesses in the state. Lori Giuttari, chief marketing officer and co-owner of Visual Thrive and Shop Local RI discussed the differences between shopping with large corporations and shopping local. “We...
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000

From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
reportertoday.com

Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant

Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: East Bay CAP names Rilwan K. Feyisitan new president/CEO

East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rilwan K. Feyisitan, Jr., of Johnston, RI, as its new President and CEO. Feyisitan has begun working with EBCAP’s outgoing President and CEO, Dennis Roy, on transition plans and will officially join the agency on January 17, 2023.
whatsupnewp.com

Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it. For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
whatsupnewp.com

Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor

The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
whatsupnewp.com

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...

