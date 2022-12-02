ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FUN 107

See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend

With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
FUN 107

A Christmas Tree Farm in Westport Had No Choice Closing Early for the Season, but Still Remains Grateful

A bittersweet announcement out of Westport recently as Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm had no choice but to close early this year. Now under new ownership,42-year-old Lou Perry and his family have taken over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions, and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm.
whatsupnewp.com

List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island

The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
ctexaminer.com

A Gilded Age Yacht Makes a Splash in Newport on its Way to Mystic

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Coronet, an 1885 schooner that crossed the Atlantic Ocean in just under 15 days, circumnavigated the globe several times, crossed Cape Horn from East to West, and traveled on prayer missions, is preparing for a shorter voyage: from Newport to the Mystic Seaport Museum shipyard, where she will undergo restoration for two to three years before setting sail across the globe.
rinewstoday.com

Floating. Flying. Foiling. REGENT flying ferries. Quonset event TODAY – updated

Quonset-based startup, REGENT Craft, has been working on developing electric “flying boats” – or seagliders – as aerial ferries to transport people between coastal communities. The flying takes place just above water levels. The hope is these aerial ferries could transform travel in coastal communities. Using...
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000

From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
independentri.com

Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
independentri.com

Water Department investigating series of underground leaks

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council had a peaceful meeting following the holidays as they approved their consent agenda and heard reports from the town manager and finance Monday evening. NK Water Director Tim Cranston reported that his department’s work to detect underground water leaks using...
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
Woonsocket Call

Living the RIgh life

PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.

