See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
‘Superman’ building owner turning lights on for holidays as ‘small gesture of gratitude’
Rhode Island's tallest building will light up the Providence skyline once again this holiday season, as its owner prepares to renovate the long-vacant tower.
newbedfordguide.com
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
A Christmas Tree Farm in Westport Had No Choice Closing Early for the Season, but Still Remains Grateful
A bittersweet announcement out of Westport recently as Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm had no choice but to close early this year. Now under new ownership,42-year-old Lou Perry and his family have taken over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions, and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm.
Fall River holiday parade canceled
The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.
Fall River Family of 5 Living in Camper After House Fire Left Them Homeless [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. Every holiday season, Fun 107 teams up with The United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. These families have seen hardship and have experienced heartache, and they need a helping hand. Thanks to heartfelt nominations, we have...
whatsupnewp.com
River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million
Offered for the first time in 20 years, the iconic property includes 4 separate parcels of land and offers the possibility of creating a multigenerational compound or private subdivision. The property is represented by Narragansett native Kaitlyn Pimental, an agent with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. “River...
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
ctexaminer.com
A Gilded Age Yacht Makes a Splash in Newport on its Way to Mystic
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Coronet, an 1885 schooner that crossed the Atlantic Ocean in just under 15 days, circumnavigated the globe several times, crossed Cape Horn from East to West, and traveled on prayer missions, is preparing for a shorter voyage: from Newport to the Mystic Seaport Museum shipyard, where she will undergo restoration for two to three years before setting sail across the globe.
rinewstoday.com
Floating. Flying. Foiling. REGENT flying ferries. Quonset event TODAY – updated
Quonset-based startup, REGENT Craft, has been working on developing electric “flying boats” – or seagliders – as aerial ferries to transport people between coastal communities. The flying takes place just above water levels. The hope is these aerial ferries could transform travel in coastal communities. Using...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000
From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
ABC6.com
McKee, Rhode Island congressional delegation to celebrate big milestone at Quonset Business Park
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Several Rhode Island elected officials are celebrating a big milestone Monday at Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. Those who will be in attendance for the event, which will be hosted at REGENT Craft, are Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.
nbcboston.com
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
independentri.com
Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
independentri.com
Water Department investigating series of underground leaks
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council had a peaceful meeting following the holidays as they approved their consent agenda and heard reports from the town manager and finance Monday evening. NK Water Director Tim Cranston reported that his department’s work to detect underground water leaks using...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
Woonsocket Call
Living the RIgh life
PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
2x Olympic medalist hosts ice-skating show in Providence
Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan hosted an ice-skating show at The Providence Rink on Sunday afternoon.
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
