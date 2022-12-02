Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Uruguay players accost refs in ugly scene after World Cup elimination
Yellow card for … stalking the refs. Uruguay players accosted the officials, grabbed them and followed them into the tunnel in an ugly scene following their match Friday that resulted in the team’s World Cup ouster. Several of the players were issued symbolic post-match yellow cards for their behavior. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreWhy USA could be more dangerous at World Cup nowChristian Pulisic celebrates USA win from hospital — with a promiseAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks It was not clear precisely what provoked the reactions — apart from facing the bitter end of their World Cup run. Late in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, chasing a third goal that would have swung the goal-differential tiebreaker to advance in their favor over South Korea, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was tripped up in the 18-yard area, but no penalty was awarded. Cavani, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Gimenez were a few of the players involved in the altercations. South Korea scored a dramatic tie-breaking goal in stoppage time of its match with Portugal to take the spot over Uruguay as the Group H runner-up.
Luis Suarez broke down on the bench upon seeing South Korea score against Portugal, knocking Uruguay out of the World Cup
Luis Suarez saw the scoreboard showing South Korea went ahead against Portugal, a result that would ultimately push Uruguay out of the World Cup.
EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Yardbarker
Watch: Uruguay players went after referees following World Cup loss
Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
Yardbarker
South Korea had awesome reaction to advancing in World Cup
South Korea on Friday advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup with what may have been the tournament’s most dramatic victory. It appeared all but certain that South Korea’s run would come to an end with their match against Portugal sitting at 1-1 in stoppage time. Hwang Hee-Chan then netted a game winner on a beautiful pass from Son Heung-Min in the 91st minute.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Soccer world reacts to Vincent Aboubakar walk off goal
If you score the stoppage time game-winning goal to defeat one of the best teams in the world, you’re going to celebrate regardless of the consequences. Vincent Aboubakar was one of the happiest people ever to be sent off for taking his shirt off after scoring in the 92nd minute to get Cameroon the win Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Vincent Aboubakar walk off goal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
Netherlands Player Claps Back at Charles Barkley After Beating USMNT
Memphis Depay didn’t forget Barkley’s trash talk earlier this week.
World Cup Has Been a 'Decisive Blow' to Israel: Envoy
Moroccan and Tunisian fans have displayed "Free Palestine" flags at games
BBC
Pele: Brazil assistant coach asks people to "send a prayer" to legendary forward
Brazil's assistant coach Cesar Sampaio has asked that everyone "send a prayer" to Pele, who is currently in hospital. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, 82, has been in hospital since Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". The Brazil great's statement came...
architecturaldigest.com
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record-Breaking Real Estate Portfolio
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of soccer’s all-time greatest players. He is the game’s highest scorer on record and has been a super athlete from the beginning, when an 18-year-old Ronaldo became “the most expensive teenager in British football history” after Manchester United paid roughly $15 million for his transfer to the team. Currently a free agent, he was reportedly offered a $207 million-per-year deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC.
South Korea Players, Fans Erupt Watching End of Uruguay Match
Heartbreak for Uruguay meant jubilation for South Korea.
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup build-up as last-16 continuesLuka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored...
The Joy and Anguish of Argentine Soccer
This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. Every now and then, I ask other Argentinians—friends, family, fellow journalists—which World Cup is the first that they remember. Their answers are a reliable reflection of generational differences. Most of my fellow Millennials, for instance, are too young to have experienced the exquisite joy of watching Diego Maradona kiss the trophy in 1986; our formative memory happened 15 years later, when the country’s economy collapsed.
